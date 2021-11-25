Connect with us

Over 4,000 healthcare workers in Thailand infected during Covid-19 pandemic

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: PR Phuket
image
image

The Department of Disease Control says up to 4,270 Thai healthcare workers have contracted Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in February 2020. According to a Thai PBS World report, 198 are doctors and 34 are medical students. Dr. Sumanee Wacharasint from the DDC says the remainder are nurses, assistant nurses, public health academics, health volunteers, housekeepers, laboratory technicians, and administrators.

“The number of infected doctors is considered high. These are anaesthetists, nephrologists, general physicians, cardiologists, gynaecologists, and emergency physicians.”

In related news, the CCSA is paying close attention to 13 provinces that are reporting a surge in Covid-19 infections. Thai PBS World reports that the provinces are Songkhla, Trang, Surat Thani, Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Khon Kaen, Sa Kaeo, Nakhon Ratchasima, Saraburi, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Kanchanaburi and Prachuap Khiri Phan. According to the report, new Covid-19 cases in these provinces account for 32% of new infections across the country.

Today, Thailand has reported 6,335 new infections and 35 deaths. Healthcare workers have now administered around 90 million vaccine doses, with at least 40 million people having received 2 doses.

The Public Health Ministry recently vowed to get tough on those who have still not come forward to be vaccinated. Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has also said that those who have paid for Moderna and are still waiting to receive it should give up and get the Pfizer vaccine from the government. However, many people have reported that upon checking, Pfizer is either only offered as a single dose or more often, not available at all.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

image

