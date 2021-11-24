Coronavirus Vaccines
Still waiting for Moderna? Anutin says give up and get Pfizer from the government
Thailand’s Health Minister says people who’ve paid for the Moderna vaccine but are still waiting to receive it should give up and accept Pfizer from the government instead. Anutin Charnvirakul says unvaccinated people should register for the government programme and take the Pfizer vaccine.
“Ditch your vaccine orders and come for vaccines from the government. Those who have ordered a Moderna vaccine but have yet to receive it, come to us and we will give you Pfizer instead.”
According to a Bangkok Post report, he says provincial health offices and regional Department of Disease Control offices have been urged to vaccinate the unvaccinated in their areas within 2 weeks. To date, the government has administered 90 million Covid-19 vaccine doses and aims to achieve 100 million by the end of the month.
Anutin has acknowledged that, while health workers are capable of administering 1 million doses a day, the rate has been dropping recently. However, he points out that this could be because most people are already fully vaccinated.
In related news, the Bangkok Post reports that the Foreign Minister has stated that a number of European countries are willing to donate vaccines to Thailand. Don Pramudwinai has not specified which countries they are, but said the Public Health Ministry has the information. On Monday, 1.5 million Moderna doses, donated by the US, arrived in the kingdom. The Disease Control Department says they will be distributed to areas with high infection rates and will also serve as booster doses.
When asked if Thailand would increase the number of countries approved for minimal quarantine – currently at 63 – Don said this is a matter for the CCSA, but more low-risk countries could be added.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Welcome back to Thailand!
