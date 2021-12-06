LATEST NEWS: First Omicron case detected in Thailand

The Thai Ministry of Public Health announced earlier today that the first covid variant ‘Omicron’ has been detected in the country. The person is a 36 year old American tourist who from Spain, via Dubai, on the Test and Go scheme (for travellers who have been fully vaccinated).

It’s been revealed that he was living in Spain for 12 months. He tested negative in Spain on November 28 before flying to Thailand, via Dubai on November 29.. He spent some 9 hours in transit in Dubai.. Arriving on November 30, he trailed to his room where he underwent the mandatory PCR test. His result came back positive. It’s been reported that he has no underlying conditions and no symptoms.

It’s also been revelled that the man was vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in June this year.

17 close contacts have been detected atthe man’s SHA+ hotel, along with 2 airport staff.

At this stage the Thai government has banned travellers from 8 southern African countries. Given the man’s origins and travel route, will the government also add Spain, Dubai, or even the US to its travel ban? The Thaiger will bring you all the latest information about this developing story.