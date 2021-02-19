Officials consider easing Bangkok restrictions, may allow alcohol in restaurants, re-opening of boxing venues | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officials consider easing Bangkok restrictions, may allow alcohol in restaurants, re-opening of boxing venues
The government’s Covid-19 task force is set to meet on Sunday to discuss the easing of restrictions in Bangkok, a move which may include allowing alcohol in restaurants and re-opening boxing stadiums. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will review current restrictions and if any are lifted, that is expected to take effect immediately or early next week.
According to a Coconuts report, the CCSA is considering the move based on the decline in new infections over the last week. However, they have not specifically mentioned if the easing of restrictions will apply to bars or other nightlife. Breweries and bar owners have expressed frustration with the ongoing closure, protesting outside the Health Ministry earlier this month. Since January, bars have been closed in the capital, and there is a ban on the sale of alcohol in restaurants, following the resurgence of Covid-19 in December.
The CCSA is also expected to discuss additional quarantine options for foreign arrivals, with an eye on international events such as the Jet Ski World Cup and Jet Ski Pro Tour, which Thailand hopes to host this year. One of the options being considered is “Villa Quarantine”, which would require international visitors to self-isolate in their room for just 5 days, before being allowed out and about around the hotel grounds. Following the 5 days’ self-isolation, they would also be allowed to use spa and sports facilities.
Several people have criticised the proposal, claiming it is an example of government corruption and cronyism. They point to a “Villa Quarantine” pilot project taking place in Phuket, where 70 wealthy foreign arrivals are expected to land on the southern island from Bali on Sunday and be accommodated in the Sri Panwa resort. The resort is owned by loyal government supporter, Vorasit Issara, and part-owned by a government social security agency.
Vorasit, no stranger to controversy himself, claims the wealthy visitors are safe as they travel a lot and therefore undergo frequent testing. To read more about the Sri Panwa Phuket resort and its owner, click HERE, HERE, HERE, and HERE.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Protests
12,000 police officers to be deployed at pro-democracy protests this weekend
Over 12,000 officers will be on duty for planned anti-government protests set to take place outside parliament today and at other significant locations in Bangkok over the weekend. Tomorrow, MPs will vote in a no-confidence motion against PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and 9 members of his administration. The Bangkok Post reports that the “Mob Fest” Facebook page carries a message urging supporters to show up to a rally outside the parliament building at 5pm today.
“We will watch a live broadcast of the no-confidence debate on a big screen. We will yell at the government and debate on 10 urgent issues proposed by the people. Over the past seven years since General Prayut Chan-o-cha seized power, he has taken the people on a roller-coaster ride with a host of promises and it has all come crashing down.”
The United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration, a division of the pro-democracy Ratsadon group has confirmed that a rally will also be held on Saturday, with the time and location to be confirmed today. The protesters are expected to rally at the Democracy Monument and outside parliament at the Kiak Kai intersection.
Human rights lawyer Anon Nampa has called on activists not to resort to violence against the authorities. Currently in custody and charged with various offences including lèse majesté, Anon has also been named as Time Magazine’s “100 Next” emerging leaders.
Piya Tawichai from the Metropolitan Police Bureau has confirmed that 12 companies of 1,800 officers will monitor protests at the weekend, while deputy national police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas says 69 companies of 10,350 officers from 9 provincial police regions are being drafted in to support the MPB. Speaking about the upcoming protests, political science lecturer Wanwichit Boonprong says confrontations between pro-democracy activists and the police could turn violent.
Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court is to rule on the legality of proposed charter amendments. Once the no-confidence debate ends tomorrow, there will be a week left before parliament goes into recess on February 28. In that time, there will be a second reading of the proposed amendments on February 24 and 25. It’s understood over 100 MPs have requested an adjustment of 2 amendment bills, 1 of which was proposed by the government and the other from the opposition.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Protests
Police, military deny knowledge of mystery men at rally site
Nearly a week after demonstratorsclashed in Bangkok, police and defense ministry spokesmen say they have no idea who the 40 men were that appeared alongside riot police officers. The men, who donned military-style buzz cuts and civilian clothing allegedly assisted security forces during the crackdown on protesters.
At first, police spokesman Yingyot Thepchamnong denied that the men were even there, but then changed his tune after a reporter pointed out that there were photographs and video of the mysterious men. Now he says he isn’t sure what group the men belonged to.
“Those 30, 40 people who assembled, I have no idea either which group they belonged to. But we are investigating. According to our protocols, the people in charge of the crowd control operations would wear uniforms when conducting their duties in order to avoid any misunderstanding. There were also some plain-cloth officers, but they were usually scattered around the demonstration area.”
The men stood in 2 organised lines just behind the riot police during a confrontation with demonstrators in front of Grand Palace with most wearing white-coloured construction helmets. The men presented no identification documents and police made no attempt to have them leave the scene.
Defense Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantravanich also denied in a phone call that the group of men were connected to the armed forces.
“We are not related to them at all. You have to ask the police.”
But many protesters believe that the men belonged to the authorities as they say they saw similar unidentified men working closely with security officers at past demonstrations. The men even earned the nickname as “Minions” after the cartoon character.
Police reform activist Somsri Hananuntasuk says this method of deploying unidentified men in civilian clothes is not in line with international standards of crowd control.
“Why wear casual clothes? Why not clearly identify themselves to the public who they were? There was no need for plain-cloth officers at all, unless you want to infiltrate the protest and blame the demonstrators when there was violence.”
Nonviolence advocate Gothom Arya also voiced his concerns over no one seeming to know who the men were. He is asking authorities to come clean about their agents involved in the protests.
“If there were security officers in operation, they must identify themselves as such. Police must have an answer. They can’t just deny knowledge of the men. If they were in the area, police must know which side they belong to.”
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Burmese nationals in Bangkok gather at US Embassy, call for action after military coup
Burmese people living in Thailand are calling on the United States government to step in and protect their fellow citizens after the military coup in Myanmar. A group of Burmese nationals gathered outside the US Embassy in Bangkok to submit a letter addressed to the US president. A demonstrator told Nation Thailand that they are worried about their families back in their home country.
The Burmese military took over power of the government on February 1, citing what they call a fraudulent election. The military also arrested State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, who had won the democratic election in a landslide, as well as other civilian leaders. Aung San Suu pushed for democracy in Myanmar for decades and won the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts.
Democratic Forces in Thailand gave a letter to the US Embassy in Bangkok, calling on President Joe Biden to take immediate action against the Burmese military.
Dear Mr. President of the United States of America,
We are citizen of Myanmar (Burma). We need your help in emergency. Our officially President U Win Myint, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and members of the government are arrested by Burmese military leaders who are rebellion against the state. The people of Burma emergency need your help for taking your military action against the Burmese military leaders. Our hope and future are now depend on your immediate action.
The Biden administration has already launched a new sanctions regime in response to the military coup in Myanmar. The US government blocked property and interests related to 10 current and former military officials who the US government found responsible for the military coup in Myanmar as well as property and interests related to 3 Burmese entities.
In a news release from last week, US Departent of the Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said the department stands with the people of Myanmar and they are doing what they can to help them secure freedom and democracy.
“We are also prepared to take additional action should Burma’s military not change course. If there is more violence against peaceful protestors, the Burmese military will find that today’s sanctions are just the first.”
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | US Treasury
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Officials consider easing Bangkok restrictions, may allow alcohol in restaurants, re-opening of boxing venues
Government think tank says vaccine rollout vital to tourism recovery
12,000 police officers to be deployed at pro-democracy protests this weekend
Why do foreign men like Thai women? A Thaiger vlogger wants to know
Thailand News Today | Protest leader gets Time magazine nod, foreign teacher crackdown | February 18
Police, military deny knowledge of mystery men at rally site
Burmese nationals in Bangkok gather at US Embassy, call for action after military coup
Is THIS the cheapest five star hotel in the world? Right here in Bangkok | VIDEO
Soi Dog sets up mobile clinic on Koh Samui to neuter and vaccinate stray animals
54 provinces to see relaxing of disease control measures
US charges 3 North Korean officials with stealing cryptocurrencies
PETA calls for Thai and US militaries to stop killing animals in Cobra Gold training
Another Thai teacher accused of abusing young student
Thailand reports first physician to die of Covid-19
Detained protest leader Arnon Nampa named as influential leader in “Time 100 Next”
12 year old Chon Buri girl finds king cobra in her home
Thai government steps into the matchmaking game
QAnon, plandemics and sheeple – making sense of the Covid conspiracy-speak
Economy expert says Phuket’s income per capita could soon fall below poverty line
Scientists say Thailand bats could spread similar coronaviruses
Police raid Bangkok bar, 13 people arrested for allegedly violating Emergency Decree
70 wealthy foreign tourists will be the first to undergo “villa quarantine” at Phuket luxury resort
Surge of violence over the weekend in Thailand’s deep south
Some Thais post X-rated content on OnlyFans to earn money during the pandemic
Thais speak out against police violence after riot officers beat volunteer medic
Thai government says tourism-dependent locations will get high priority in vaccination drive
Thailand becomes more cannabis-friendly after leaves removed from narcotics list
126 new cases, 116 local transmissions-Covid-19 Update
Navy starts “Thai Submarines” Facebook page following last year’s controversy
More than 20 police injured in clash with protesters in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Phuket2 days ago
70 wealthy foreign tourists will be the first to undergo “villa quarantine” at Phuket luxury resort
- Insurgency4 days ago
Surge of violence over the weekend in Thailand’s deep south
- Thailand2 days ago
Some Thais post X-rated content on OnlyFans to earn money during the pandemic
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai government says tourism-dependent locations will get high priority in vaccination drive
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thailand becomes more cannabis-friendly after leaves removed from narcotics list
- Thailand4 days ago
Navy starts “Thai Submarines” Facebook page following last year’s controversy
- Crime3 days ago
Police in Phuket arrest Dutch national for alleged involvement in SPM Shopping Mall scam
- Crime4 days ago
Police search for “ninja thief” in Nonthaburi neighbourhood