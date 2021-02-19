Government think tank says vaccine rollout vital to tourism recovery | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Government think tank says vaccine rollout vital to tourism recovery
The National Economic and Social Development Council says the recovery of Thailand’s tourism sector is heavily dependent on the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and the establishment of herd immunity in the Kingdom. The Bangkok Post reports that Danucha Pichayanan from the NESDC says the government needs to come up with a better plan for the rollout, including prioritising workers in the tourism sector.
“The recovery of the tourism industry depends on the government’s capability to arrange vaccine distribution. The faster the government distributes vaccines, the better the country’s tourism industry recovery as well as Thailand’s economic growth.”
Danucha adds that there is a need for vaccination to be prioritised at the main tourist hotspots, as well as manufacturing production sites. He says the government should be in a position to provide the jabs during the last quarter of the year, adding that this should lead to quarantine requirements being relaxed for foreign arrivals.
The NESDC has already revised downwards its forecast for international arrivals this year, from 5 million to 3.2 million. The downgrade is due to the resurgence of the virus late last year, coupled with the ongoing spread in other countries and a lack of proof of vaccine efficacy.
“The new wave of Covid-19 spreading in countries such as Italy, Finland, Brazil, Turkey, Iran and our neighbouring nations like Malaysia and Indonesia will definitely freeze the recovery of Thailand’s tourism industry.”
Meanwhile, the NESDC predicts that developed nations will have vaccinated 50% of their populations by the first half of this year and 75% by year end. For developing countries, the numbers drop to 50% inoculated this year and 75% during the first half of next year. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed that the first 200,000 doses of China’s Sinovac jab will arrive in Thailand next Wednesday and will be distributed by the end of the month.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officials consider easing Bangkok restrictions, may allow alcohol in restaurants, re-opening of boxing venues
The government’s Covid-19 task force is set to meet on Sunday to discuss the easing of restrictions in Bangkok, a move which may include allowing alcohol in restaurants and re-opening boxing stadiums. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will review current restrictions and if any are lifted, that is expected to take effect immediately or early next week.
According to a Coconuts report, the CCSA is considering the move based on the decline in new infections over the last week. However, they have not specifically mentioned if the easing of restrictions will apply to bars or other nightlife. Breweries and bar owners have expressed frustration with the ongoing closure, protesting outside the Health Ministry earlier this month. Since January, bars have been closed in the capital, and there is a ban on the sale of alcohol in restaurants, following the resurgence of Covid-19 in December.
The CCSA is also expected to discuss additional quarantine options for foreign arrivals, with an eye on international events such as the Jet Ski World Cup and Jet Ski Pro Tour, which Thailand hopes to host this year. One of the options being considered is “Villa Quarantine”, which would require international visitors to self-isolate in their room for just 5 days, before being allowed out and about around the hotel grounds. Following the 5 days’ self-isolation, they would also be allowed to use spa and sports facilities.
Several people have criticised the proposal, claiming it is an example of government corruption and cronyism. They point to a “Villa Quarantine” pilot project taking place in Phuket, where 70 wealthy foreign arrivals are expected to land on the southern island from Bali on Sunday and be accommodated in the Sri Panwa resort. The resort is owned by loyal government supporter, Vorasit Issara, and part-owned by a government social security agency.
Vorasit, no stranger to controversy himself, claims the wealthy visitors are safe as they travel a lot and therefore undergo frequent testing. To read more about the Sri Panwa Phuket resort and its owner, click HERE, HERE, HERE, and HERE.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
54 provinces to see relaxing of disease control measures
Thailand is proposing an easing of disease control measures in 19 more provinces in an effort to resume business operations. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will consider the proposal on Monday, which would increase the number of provinces to see relaxed measures from 35 to 54.
Those provinces would be listed as green zones and include:
Kamphaeng Phet, Chai Nat, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Buri Ram, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phangnga, Phetchabun, Sukhothai, Surat Thani, Uthai Thani, Krabi, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Trang, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nan, Bung Kan, Pattani, Phayao, Phatthalung, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Phuket, Maha Sarakham, Mukdahan, Mae Hong Son, Yasothon, Roi Et, Lampang, Lamphun, Loei, Si Sa Ket, Sakon Nakhon, Satun, Surin, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Amnat Charoen, Udon Thani, Uttaradit, Ubon Ratchathani, Ang Thong, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, Sing Buri, Trat, Prachin Buri and Lop Buri.
The number of yellow zones or zones under close surveillance would decline from 17 to 14 provinces and include:
Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Phetchaburi, Ranong, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chumphon, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat.
Controlled provinces or orange zones would also decline from 20 to 8 and include:
Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani, Tak and Ratchaburi.
Samut Sakhon would remain the only province under the strictest control, or dark red zone. That zone will be allowed to reopen certain venues that include:
Markets, with customer numbers limited and social distancing; restaurants, closing time 9pm and no alcohol; shopping centres and department stores, closing time 9pm; daycare and elderly care centres for residents; and business premises and hotels with disease control measures in place and tracing details of all visitors.
Businesses to remain closed include entertainment venues, pubs, bars, karaoke shops, boxing stadiums, indoor fitness clubs, cock and bullfighting rings, amulet markets, bathing and sex massage parlours, spas and Thai traditional massage parlours, schools, cram schools, playgrounds, amusement parks, game arcades, internet shops, meeting and party venues, trade fair venues, places of crowded traditional activities and public transport terminals.
Those provinces that are listed as orange zones will see entertainment venues being allowed to reopen. Dining-in and the sale and consumption of alcoholic drinks will be required to stop at 11pm. Music performances are allowed, but dancing is prohibited. Schools can reopen with normal teaching activities but must limit the number of participants in activities. Schools with up to 120 students each can resume normal activities with disease control measures.
Meetings, seminars, parties and donation activities can be organised with tracking and check-in and checkout software application. Attendees are limited at 300. Music performances are allowed but dancing is banned.
Shopping centres, department stores, malls, supermarkets and convenience stores can reopen as usual but without promotional activities. Bathing with massage, spa and Thai traditional massage parlours can reopen, while limiting customers. Exercise venues, gymnasiums, fitness clubs and boxing stadiums can reopen and spectators allowed, with conditions. All gambling dens remain closed.
In the close surveillance zone or yellow zone, entertainment venues can openuntil midnight. Restaurants must observe social distancing and close at midnight. Shopping centres, department stores, malls, supermarkets and convenience stores can reopen and limit the number of participants in activities.
Bathing with massage parlours, spas and Thai traditional massage parlours can reopen and limit customers. Exercise venues, gymnasiums, fitness clubs and boxing stadiums can reopen and welcome spectators with conditions. All gambling dens will remain closed.
In the surveillance zone or green zone, entertainment places can reopen, sell and serve alcoholic drinks, organise music performances and allow dancing with social distancing. Restaurants can reopen with social distancing. Bathing with massage parlours, spas and Thai traditional massage parlours can reopen and limit customers. Exercise venues, gymnasiums, fitness clubs and boxing stadiums can reopen and welcome spectators with conditions. All gambling dens remain closed.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand reports first physician to die of Covid-19
Thailand is reporting its first physician to die of the Covid-19 virus. The doctor, Panya Hanphanitphan, in the central Maha Sarakham province, passed away this morning as confirmed by his family and a healthcare foundation in which he served as a senior advisor.
Panya supposedly caught the disease from a patient who tested positive for the virus and sought treatment at his clinic in January. Local health authorities say 3 patients with coronavirus visited his clinic in January when the virus broke out in the province.
Upon learning of the infected patients’, Panya shut down his clinic, and underwent a Covid test, with the result coming back negative. The doctor then retested on February 1, with the results coming back as positive. He was admitted to the hospital, but his condition worsened and he succumbed to the virus early this morning.
Panya’s death is the 83rd to be reported in the country since the outbreak began in early 2020. Both Maha Sarakham, and the northern province of Tak, have recorded a rise in cases, with Maha Sarakham reporting 21 new patients in recent days. As of yesterday, Thailand has reported 150 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 25,111 since the pandemic began.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Officials consider easing Bangkok restrictions, may allow alcohol in restaurants, re-opening of boxing venues
Government think tank says vaccine rollout vital to tourism recovery
12,000 police officers to be deployed at pro-democracy protests this weekend
Why do foreign men like Thai women? A Thaiger vlogger wants to know
Thailand News Today | Protest leader gets Time magazine nod, foreign teacher crackdown | February 18
Police, military deny knowledge of mystery men at rally site
Burmese nationals in Bangkok gather at US Embassy, call for action after military coup
Is THIS the cheapest five star hotel in the world? Right here in Bangkok | VIDEO
Soi Dog sets up mobile clinic on Koh Samui to neuter and vaccinate stray animals
54 provinces to see relaxing of disease control measures
US charges 3 North Korean officials with stealing cryptocurrencies
PETA calls for Thai and US militaries to stop killing animals in Cobra Gold training
Another Thai teacher accused of abusing young student
Thailand reports first physician to die of Covid-19
Detained protest leader Arnon Nampa named as influential leader in “Time 100 Next”
12 year old Chon Buri girl finds king cobra in her home
Thai government steps into the matchmaking game
QAnon, plandemics and sheeple – making sense of the Covid conspiracy-speak
Economy expert says Phuket’s income per capita could soon fall below poverty line
Scientists say Thailand bats could spread similar coronaviruses
Police raid Bangkok bar, 13 people arrested for allegedly violating Emergency Decree
70 wealthy foreign tourists will be the first to undergo “villa quarantine” at Phuket luxury resort
Surge of violence over the weekend in Thailand’s deep south
Some Thais post X-rated content on OnlyFans to earn money during the pandemic
Thais speak out against police violence after riot officers beat volunteer medic
Thai government says tourism-dependent locations will get high priority in vaccination drive
Thailand becomes more cannabis-friendly after leaves removed from narcotics list
126 new cases, 116 local transmissions-Covid-19 Update
Navy starts “Thai Submarines” Facebook page following last year’s controversy
More than 20 police injured in clash with protesters in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Phuket2 days ago
70 wealthy foreign tourists will be the first to undergo “villa quarantine” at Phuket luxury resort
- Insurgency4 days ago
Surge of violence over the weekend in Thailand’s deep south
- Thailand2 days ago
Some Thais post X-rated content on OnlyFans to earn money during the pandemic
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai government says tourism-dependent locations will get high priority in vaccination drive
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thailand becomes more cannabis-friendly after leaves removed from narcotics list
- Thailand4 days ago
Navy starts “Thai Submarines” Facebook page following last year’s controversy
- Crime3 days ago
Police in Phuket arrest Dutch national for alleged involvement in SPM Shopping Mall scam
- Crime4 days ago
Police search for “ninja thief” in Nonthaburi neighbourhood
Issan John
Friday, February 19, 2021 at 10:27 am
😮 Who’d have guessed? 😮
Maverick
Friday, February 19, 2021 at 10:41 am
Widespread vaccination of the vulnerable as well as acceptance of Immunisation passports is the way forward – the latter is now being pushed by European tourist markets – welcome developments and some hope for 2022 at least.
Issan John
Friday, February 19, 2021 at 11:02 am
If there’s widespread vaccination somewhere, why would anyone need a vaccination passport to go there?
Wayne C
Friday, February 19, 2021 at 11:01 am
2 million doses of the Chinese vaccine at 50% efficiency two shots per person equals 500,000 walking time bomb’s.
Don’t let the Tourist know that our vaccines don’t work.