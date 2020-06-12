No foreigners at Wat Pho, Bangkok temple says Thais only | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
No foreigners at Wat Pho, Bangkok temple says Thais only
The Wat Pho (Temple of the Reclining Buddha) is open, but only if you’re Thai. Foreigners are not allowed in, even if you’ve been living in Thailand for years. The famous Bangkok temple re-opened last week but are keeping foreigners over fears of the coronavirus.
A sign with red letters, all capitalised “ONLY THAI PEOPLE … NOW NOT OPEN FOR FOREIGNERS” is posted at the entrance. Expat blogger Richard Barrow posted photos of the signs on Facebook after visiting the temple and being denied entrance.
“I told them in Thai that I’m not a tourist, but wanted to pay respect to the Buddha. They just replied to me, no tourists allowed.”
Wat Pho is in the process of restoring the Reclining Buddha as well as some of the temple’s paintings. The temple is restricting access for the “safety of tourists”, Wat Pho posted on its Facebook page. The temple will reopen to the general public on July 1. Another spokesperson says the coronavirus is the reason the temple is banning foreigners.
“It’s because most Covid-19 cases were found in foreigners,” a temple representative told Coconuts Bangkok, confirming that they are only are only allowing Thais to visit at the moment.
There’s limited reports on the number of coronavirus cases in foreigner in comparison to Thais, but incoming international travel has been restricted since the end of March. Back in March, out of the 1,524 coronavirus cases reported at the time, 1297 were Thai and 227 were from foreigners coming into Thailand. In recent weeks the only new cases have been repatriating Thais, returning from overseas.
A spokesperson from the tourism ministry told Khaosod that temples can decide to allow foreigners or not, but said tourist destinations should wait before letting foreigners in.
Other recent cases of xenophobia have reared their head with foreigners reporting restaurants refusing them entry, bus companies (Transport Company has an official ‘policy’ to refuse foreigners based on the ’emergency decree… no such passage exists in the decree) denying foreign passengers, random tourist attractions, hair salons and massage services getting in on the act as well.
Thailand’s Public Health Minister also made his feelings well known with a public outburst against ‘dirty farang’ at a health ministry PR outing at Siam BTS station in early March when foreigners declined the free handouts of the ubiquitous cheap blue medical masks.
SOURCES:Khaosod | Coconuts Bangkok| Bangkok Post
I was hoping to visit Wat Pho, the Temple of the Reclining Buddha, as I had heard it had just re-opened. But the sign…
Posted by Richard Barrow in Thailand on Wednesday, June 10, 2020
เนื่องจากมีการปรับปรุงซ่อมแซมภาพจิตรกรรมฝาผนังและองค์พระพุทธไสยาสภายในวิหารซึ่งยังไม่แล้วเสร็จทางวัดเกรงจะเกิดอันตรายแ…
Posted by วัดโพธิ์ ท่าเตียน Wat Pho on Thursday, June 11, 2020
Crime
Woman arrested for boyfriend’s stabbing death
Police in Bangkok have arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing her longtime boyfriend to death in Issan’s Khon Kaen province. Officers of the Crime Suppression Division and Khon Kaen’s Muang police station arrested Thanphicha Rodnongkheng at a rented house near Victory Monument last night.
28 year old Thanphicha, aka. “Mind”, was wanted on a warrant issued by the Khon Kaen Provincial Court for “assault leading to death”. Thanphicha’s boyfriend, 27 year old Manop Amthao, was found dead with stab wounds in their rented room in Khon Kaen’s Muang district on May 28. Thanphicha was nowhere to be found.
Investigators concluded the victim’s missing transgender girlfriend was the prime suspect, and obtained an arrest warrant. The hunt led them to Bangkok. Under interrogation, the suspect denied any involvement. Police were not convinced. Security cameras recorded Thanphicha carrying two black plastic bags and a shoulder bag, about 4:30am on May 27 as she walked along the streets away from where they stayed. She was spotted at 4 locations. They suspect the plastic bags contained bloodstained clothing, which she later discarded.
She is being returned, in custody, to Khon Kaen. The investigation is continuing.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Samut Prakhan janitor arrested for alleged rape of daughters
Police in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok, have arrested a 42 year old school janitor for allegedly raping his 2 teenage daughters over a period of more than 2 years. Officers arrested the man yesterday after a complaint from movie star and women’s rights activist Panadda Wongphudee, who went to police after her women’s rights foundation assisted the girls, aged 14 and 15.
She had sought to find them after hearing accusations against the father by people concerned for the girls’ welfare. According to Panadda, the father threatened to kill the girls if they told anyone about the alleged rapes. She told reporters that before filing the police complaint she took the girls to a state welfare home for their safety.
She says the father works as a janitor at an international school and the girls had lived with him after he broke up with their mother and remarried. He also has a one year old girl with his new wife, whom police allege he has also molested.
Police allege the rapes had been going on for a period of 2 years.
Source: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Nonthaburi “nurse” reported to police
A woman in Nonthaburi, just north of Bangkok, has landed herself in hot water over a bit of cosplay: the Nurses Association of Thailand is seeking legal prosecution after she claimed to be a graduate of Borommarajonani College of Nursing and dressed as a nurse for a pre-wedding photoshoot with a police officer.
After the photos were posted online, a number of nurses noticed that she isn’t a nurse and told her she shouldn’t have made such a claim. She reportedly attacked them viciously and even threatened to sue them.
Netizens then investigated her social media pages and learned that she used to cosplay in a nurse uniform while performing a dance at her home, and she had passed ninth grade but had never attended a nursing institution.
The public relations head of the Nurses Association announced that “in order to preserve the dignity” of 220,000 nurses across the country, the association reported the case to Muang Nonthaburi Police Station.
The woman is accused of violating Section 27 of the Medical Profession Act by claiming to be medical personnel, and committing fraud by using the uniform of a professional nurse and midwife.
No mention of the cosplay photos like the one below.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Vincent Vermeulen
June 12, 2020 at 10:58 am
Just name and shame all companies on social media who do this and never let them have a single bath from us dirty foreigners!!!