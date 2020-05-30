Sections: BusinessCoronavirus (Covid-19)Thailand

New rules for Thai cinemas to re-open in Phase 3

As part of Phase 3 of the easing of Emergency Decree restrictions enacted to fight the spread of Covid-19, cinemas will be allowed to reopen on June 1 (though many operators are unlikely to do so as food and drink are their main revenue source and the movie companies say there are currently no new movies to release…)

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has released the rules for the reopening, designed to help encourage social distancing and prevent any possible spread of the virus

The rules are…

  • No eating or drinking in the movie theatre. Patrons can eat concession food outside the viewing room, but the cinema must have a properly spaced eating area that encourages social distancing, with partitions
  • A maximum of 2 people can sit next to each other. Others must be spaced out at least 3 seats apart. People must not be seated directly in front or behind others
  • Film festivals and nonstop screenings are prohibited
  • Cinemas must be fully sanitised and cleaned after every viewing
  • Masks must be worn at all times during a film
  • Cinema staff will be asked to enforce the rules about eating, drinking and social distancing

SOURCES: The Pattaya News | Nation Thailand

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Leave a Comment
Share
Published by
Jack Burton
Tags: cinemas openeasingeatinglockdownmoviesPhase 3rulestheatres
60 mins ago

Recent News

Cập nhật tình hình COVID-19 tại Việt Nam (Ngày T7 30/5): Ghi nhận ca nhiễm nCoV mới chỉ 1 tuổi

Tính tới 18h ngày 30/5, Bộ Y tế ghi nhận thêm 1 ca nhiễm nCoV…

26 seconds ago

Tourist and environment groups share concerns for new access piers for Maya Bay

The Chairman of Krabi Tourism Industry Council has shared his concerns about new piers and…

22 mins ago

6 guidelines issued for schools to re-open in July

The government is considering allowing schools in Covid-19 infection-free areas to open in July, and…

1 hour ago

Phuket officially reopens Monday, but with restrictions

Phuket is scheduled to reopen to outsiders on Monday, to coincide with the start of…

1 hour ago

Lâm Đồng: 135 học sinh nhập viện cấp cứu sau khi ăn bánh mỳ từ thiện

Tại Lâm Đồng mới đây xảy ra vụ ngộ độc nghiêm trọng, khi 135 học…

1 hour ago

แห้งเลย ! นายกเมืองมิวนิค เผยอาจไม่ให้ บาเยิร์น จัดงานฉลองแชมป์

ดีเตอร์ ไรเตอร์ นายกเทศมนตรีของนครมิวนิค ออกมายืนยันว่าจะไม่ให้ บาเยิร์น มิวนิค จัดพิธีฉลองแชมป์บุนเดสลีกา บริเวณจัตุรัสมาเรียนพลัทซ์ตามธรรมเนียมอย่างแน่นอน เพราะมีข้อจำกัดเรื่องโควิด-19 อย่างที่ทราบกันดีว่า เสือใต้ จ่อความ แชมป์บุนเดสลีกา 8 สมัยติดต่อกัน…

1 hour ago