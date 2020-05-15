New app latest weapon in Thailand’s fight against Covid-19 | The Thaiger

In line with developments around the world, Thailand’s Covid-19 task force has developed a contact-tracing app as the fight to eradicate the virus continues.

Coconuts reports that the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society says the app, known as Thai Chana (Thailand Wins) will be used to track people’s movements in order to easily contact anyone who may have visited a venue where the virus has been detected.

The app is named after the slogan Thailand Will Win, adopted by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in his Covid-19 updates to the nation. More information is expected when it’s launched later today, but it’s understood that restaurants, shops and other businesses will be required to register online and provide a QR code for customers to scan as they arrive and leave the premises. Anybody found to have visited a “high risk” venue will be notified and advised to be tested for the virus.

The ministry has issued assurances that users’ personal information will be kept confidential, saying everyone must take responsibility and cooperate with this latest effort to curtail the spread of the virus.

“This is the relaxation for the new normal, and all of us are responsible for it. Initially, it might have some obstacles, but if we all cooperate, Thailand will definitely win.”

It’s not yet clear if use of the app will be mandatory.

SOURCE: Coconuts