UPDATE: 279 new Covid infections, 2 new deaths | The Thaiger

Here’s the full list of closures from the BMA that went into effect at midnight last night in the city of Bangkok. The Bangkok Metropolitan Organisation has closed “high risk’ venues around Bangkok.(Pattaya/Banglamung list of restrictions and closures below)

Entertainment venues, water parks, amusement parks, playgrounds, floating markets, flea markets, snooker and billiards clubs, arcade game premises, games shops, Internet cafes, cockfighting rings, child care centres, elderly care centres, boxing stadiums, self defence schools, gymnasiums, race courses, public bath premises, bath-sauna-massage establishments, all kinds of sports competition premises, banquet rooms (as published by the BMA)

The city’s 437 public schools, run by the BMA, have also been ordered to close until at least January 17.

Some of these locations, like nurseries and some schools had already been closed by previous orders.

A representative of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says the “additional measures” of closing some high risk venues and adding further restrictions will remain in force “until further notice”.

Shopping centres and department stores will be allowed to stay open at this stage but will screen all customers upon entry.

The fate of the city’s restaurants is being discussed today by the CCSA with a proposal on the table to restrict restaurants in high risk zones to take-away services only. The BMA is asking the CCSA not to take this additional measure at this stage.

“If approved the mandatory food takeaway order may come into effect on Monday so owners have some time to prepare themselves.”

The BMA say they are monitoring all the current measure and will discuss further restrictions for the city over the weekend.

In Pattaya/Banglamung, the following closures and restrictions are already in place…

Service venues closed, including bars, nightclubs, karaokes, massage parlours, etc

Restaurants take away only. No dine in service.

Shopping centres, retail, etc closed except for supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, hardware and construction stores, mobile phone shops and electronics. All non-essential sops closed, like clothes, etc. Supermarkets may sell only essential items like food.

All educational places closed, nurseries, child care centres, schools, learning centres, vocational schools, private tutors, etc.

Leisure locations, like bowling, movie theatres, water parks, tourist attractions, etc. closed

24 hour convenience stores must be closed from 10pm to 5am.

Restaurants in hotels can stay open, however can only serve hotel guests.

Public swimming pools closed

Amulet stores, religious artifact stores, temple stores closed

Pool, snooker, etc. closed

Gyms, fitness closed and similar establishments

Internet and game cafes closed

Close massage shop, spas, beauty clinics

Public parks, exercise areas, playgrounds and any place where people gather closed

No parties or gatherings at all, even at private residences. They did not specifically say what number of people is considered a gathering

Beaches were not specifically covered in the order.

The order is until further notice with no expiration date. There is not an alcohol sales ban. There is not a curfew or stay indoors order, although people are encouraged to stay at home.

