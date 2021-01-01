UPDATE: 279 new Covid infections, 2 new deaths | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UPDATE: 279 new Covid infections, 2 new deaths
Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin has announced 279 new infections of Covid-19 from the past 24 hours at this morning’s media briefing in Bangkok. There’s also been 2 new deaths. 16 of today’s new infections are Burmese migrant workers, 5 are imported cases from arrivees returning to Thailand.
The first of the 2 deaths was a 44 year old Thai man who had existing health issues in Bangkok, whose case was traced to a Bangkok bar. The other case was a 70 year old Thai man from Tak in north-west Thailand, who had illegally crossed the border from Myanmar on November 29. He had been treated and was confirmed with Covid-19 on December 4, reportedly recovered, but died last night.
The new reported Covid infections today are…
Thailand now has had a total of 7,163 infections since the start of 2020. 4,273 people are now considered as recovered. 2,827 people remain in treatment/under observation. The Thai death toll has now reached 63 deaths.
The provinces with high numbers of cases, specifically Rayong and Chonburi, are being recommended to offer only take-away dining. The governor of Chonburi yesterday reversed an order banning in-person dining which allows restaurants to re-open. H said the situation will remain under review over the next few weeks.
What’s closed in Bangkok? Decision on restaurants today.
Here’s the full list of closures from the BMA that went into effect at midnight last night in the city of Bangkok. The Bangkok Metropolitan Organisation has closed “high risk’ venues around Bangkok.(Pattaya/Banglamung list of restrictions and closures below)
- Entertainment venues, water parks, amusement parks, playgrounds, floating markets, flea markets, snooker and billiards clubs, arcade game premises, games shops, Internet cafes, cockfighting rings, child care centres, elderly care centres, boxing stadiums, self defence schools, gymnasiums, race courses, public bath premises, bath-sauna-massage establishments, all kinds of sports competition premises, banquet rooms (as published by the BMA)
The Bangkok Metropolitan Organisation has closed “high risk’ venues around Bangkok.
The city’s 437 public schools, run by the BMA, have also been ordered to close until at least January 17.
Some of these locations, like nurseries and some schools had already been closed by previous orders.
A representative of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says the “additional measures” of closing some high risk venues and adding further restrictions will remain in force “until further notice”.
Shopping centres and department stores will be allowed to stay open at this stage but will screen all customers upon entry.
The fate of the city’s restaurants is being discussed today by the CCSA with a proposal on the table to restrict restaurants in high risk zones to take-away services only. The BMA is asking the CCSA not to take this additional measure at this stage.
“If approved the mandatory food takeaway order may come into effect on Monday so owners have some time to prepare themselves.”
The BMA say they are monitoring all the current measure and will discuss further restrictions for the city over the weekend.
In Pattaya/Banglamung, the following closures and restrictions are already in place…
- Service venues closed, including bars, nightclubs, karaokes, massage parlours, etc
- Restaurants take away only. No dine in service.
- Shopping centres, retail, etc closed except for supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, hardware and construction stores, mobile phone shops and electronics. All non-essential sops closed, like clothes, etc. Supermarkets may sell only essential items like food.
- All educational places closed, nurseries, child care centres, schools, learning centres, vocational schools, private tutors, etc.
- Leisure locations, like bowling, movie theatres, water parks, tourist attractions, etc. closed
- 24 hour convenience stores must be closed from 10pm to 5am.
- Restaurants in hotels can stay open, however can only serve hotel guests.
- Public swimming pools closed
- Amulet stores, religious artifact stores, temple stores closed
- Pool, snooker, etc. closed
- Gyms, fitness closed and similar establishments
- Internet and game cafes closed
- Close massage shop, spas, beauty clinics
- Public parks, exercise areas, playgrounds and any place where people gather closed
- No parties or gatherings at all, even at private residences. They did not specifically say what number of people is considered a gathering
- Beaches were not specifically covered in the order.
- The order is until further notice with no expiration date. There is not an alcohol sales ban. There is not a curfew or stay indoors order, although people are encouraged to stay at home.
List from The Pattaya News
Government confirms social security net for workers laid off due to virus restrictions
The Thai government has confirmed it will compensate employees forced out of work by Covid-19 restrictions, by paying 50% of their salary for up to 90 days. The country has found itself in the grip of a sudden resurgence in cases, with many provinces under strict restrictions in an attempt to control the spread. Read the latest on closures HERE.
The country’s Social Security Office says people who find themselves out of work as a result of disease prevention measures, restrictions and closure orders will be eligible to receive 50% of their daily salary for a period of up to 90 days. The government’s Covid-19 task force has also confirmed that foreign nationals with a work permit or otherwise covered by the country’s social security program, including migrant workers, are also entitled to the payments.
Thossaphol Kritwongwiman from the Social Security Office says employees are eligible for the subsidy if they find themselves having to self-isolate as part of the government’s contact-tracing process, or if operations at their place of work are suspended due to Covid-19 restrictions. Employees can apply online or get more information at their local social security office.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Chon Buri bar raided for violating Covid-19 restrictions
Police have raided a bar in the Banglamung district of Chon Buri after it was found to have violated a closure order currently in place to curtail the spread of Covid-19. The eastern province now has over 211 active cases of the virus.
Earlier this week, the Chon Buri governor introduced strict restrictions in Banglamung and Pattaya in an effort to control the spread of infection. Both areas were classified as “highly-controlled”, with all non-essential businesses, including bars, ordered to close. Last night, Banglamung police officers arrived at a beer bar to find the venue filled with both Thai and foreign customers. According to a report in the The Pattaya News, the manager of the bar has been taken in for questioning. The name of the bar has not been disclosed pending further investigation.
Management at the bar reportedly claimed it was a restaurant, which are currently allowed to provide takeaway food. However, it’s understood no food was being sold at the time of the police raid. During the country’s nationwide lockdown earlier this year, many bars transformed into restaurants, seemingly overnight, in order to continue trading by selling takeaway food, as per the restrictions in place at the time.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Maag
Friday, January 1, 2021 at 3:02 pm
Our beloved king will save the country from pandemy….god bless @
Robert Elliott
Friday, January 1, 2021 at 6:18 pm
First time I have ever seen a Thai use the term God Bless.
Toby Andrews
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 9:54 am
He should be writing Buddha Bless.
I doubt he is a Thai. I think he is a troll.
“Work out your own salvation do not depend on others” Buddha.
Maag
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 11:57 am
Troll yourself idiot….I am a catholic , and pround to be !
Kitty 65
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 10:57 am
Thailand doesn’t appear to have many covid cases but more likely if people travel to Thailand they may bring it. People don’t need to travel unless for work. People really should just stay home
ipfunnyjohns
Friday, January 1, 2021 at 3:14 pm
Give me a break. This isn’t news and we don’t know the cause of death as covid 19. With cycle thresholds reports, its possible than everyone would test positive for covid. Which allows the media to report a motorcycle crash with a massive head trauma to be ruled a “covid 19 death” if you cycle the test enough time.
Talk about fake news. This is getting so old.
What are your thoughts about cycle thresholds povertyjohn?
Roger
Friday, January 1, 2021 at 4:56 pm
God help Thailand if this Virus does take hold
Your Country is perfect for Pandemic…crowded ..polluted…Dirty (Serious slums 20 klm from Bangkok)
I hope you never see the real Pandemic … my wife is there
But to say it is all a scam not a fact is so far from reality my bro ( look at UK..USA.Europoe)
Look at the world deaths …… all from fake news and motorbike crashes??
For God sake grow up
Good Luck Thailand
indisPC
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 10:17 am
UK USA Europe have large elderly populations in nursing homes.
Malaysia has reported over 1000 new cases a day for months. They continue to see only single digit deaths.
S Korea, similar case load, 40 deaths a day. Perhaps older population and the cold weather?
But I don’t expect it to blow up in Thailand.
Russell Gore
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 9:20 am
I agree the PCR test at 45 magnifications above the max recomended by the makers of 30 magnifications gives almost nothing but false positive results.
Issan John
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 12:15 pm
… and the reason for thinking that’s happening, and that the tests are being carried out incorrectly by the labs is what, exactly?
1. Because the lab technicians are incapable of operating lab equipment where, for that particular part, all they have to do is dial in and set the number of cycles for each test? … or …
2. Because it’s all part of a big, world-wide conspiracy by the deep state / illuminati / satan-worshipping, baby-eating billionaires, who’ve convinced all the lab technicians to deliberately set the cycle level incorrectly high to get false positives …
… and they’ve also convinced all the testers to infect those tested with “Covid-19” so that hundreds of millions are symptomatic and millions die? … or …
3 Because it’s all part of a big, world-wide conspiracy by the deep state / illuminati / satan-worshipping, baby-eating billionaires, who’ve convinced all the lab technicians to deliberately set the cycle level incorrectly high to get false pisitives …
… and they’ve also convinced hundreds of thousands of hospitals and millions of doctors, nursing staff and scientists that there’s an imaginary virus called “Covid-19”, so they should stop treating those dying of cancer and with other issues and treat those with an imaginary virus instead?
SO WHICH IS IT?
Of all the conspiracy theories around this has to be one of the most stupid and most dangerous.
One of the most stupid because while it’s based on a truth (that the more you go over 30 cycles the more false positives you get), everything else about it isn’t just implausible but completely impossible.
… and particularly stupid here, where some supporting it, saying that the “real figures” are much lower and being falsely inflated, are also the same ones complaining that Thailand’s not doing enough testing so the “real figures” are much higher and being hidden.
… and one of the most dangerous because while it’s easy to dismiss a half-wit saying that the virus genome or a photo of the isolated virus have never been published by showing that they have, many times, it’s more difficult and lengthy with this as while the fact itself is true it’s the implications which are totally false.
Issan John
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 12:40 pm
For anyone who doesn’t understand the talk about “cycles” or “magnifications” and thinks it may be user error or to save costs, it’s neither.
The PCR tests simply increase the viral load in a test sample so it can be identified by putting it through a number of “cycles”, heating it up then cooling it down – rather like distilling alcohol.
Once you get over a certain number / “threshold”, in this case 30 cycles, the number of false positives increases in line with the number of cycles.
It’s difficult to do by mistake as all the lab tech has to do for that part of the test is dial in the number, and it doesn’t save time or cost as doing more cycles obviously takes longer and is more expensive.
Jayce
Friday, January 1, 2021 at 4:09 pm
280 per day….if it doesn’t stagnate soon and no measures are taken to stabilize or drive down the new daily caseload soon, it will be too late and the genie will be out of the bottle (for as much that it’s not already a lost cause due to insufficient testing/underreporting).
If it escalates beyond this the cost of trying to drive it back down becomes too high (4 months of very strict, almost inhumane lockdown in Melbourne for example to turn around a daily caseload of 700). If they’re not willing to act now, at that point you may as well decide to open the border and let it run…
Slugger
Friday, January 1, 2021 at 5:07 pm
Melbourne inhmane? You should have been in Wuhan, yet nobody complained there and not because they didn’t dare. Aussie whiners.
Leo Z
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 1:52 am
Yes, as if one can “complain” in China. You can’t even post “I want to complain” in any Chinese social media.
Dreamon
Friday, January 1, 2021 at 6:11 pm
Quick quick, close everything, ban everything, blame migrants, blame tourists, solve nothing.
David Beckman
Friday, January 1, 2021 at 6:33 pm
Thailand’s test per 1000 people 0.06 so if test were carried out like other countries say like Australia 2.6 per thousand you could probably add a couple off zeroes to that total.
Issan John
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 3:44 am
Tests in Thailand based on what group?
The results vary enormously, depending on if it’s from a targeted high, medium or low risk group, to hospital admissions, from 44% to zero.
What set of tests are you talking about?
David Beckman
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 8:52 am
John go to our world in data covid ,mate Go do some gardening or get a hobby ,your life must be so dormit that you have to comment on every post here ,happy New year all
Jake Pattaya
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 11:58 am
David, John asked you a simple question to , but looks like it was to complicated and you had to start personally attacking him not to look like an idiot.
Well, it didn’t work, you just proved you are one.
Issan John
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 12:28 pm
Thanks, Jake, but obviously David simply doesn’t know and hasn’t realised you can’t cherry pick stats from any one source such as worldindata and compare them when the data’s collected in very different ways (in this case targeted testing vs mass testing).
Thanks for the thought, but I gave up being worried about abuse long ago. 🙂
Issan John
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 12:49 pm
FWIW, David, I have plenty of hobbies, from gardening to cycling in the stunning hills here for 3 or 4 hours a day, but it’s difficult to do them at times when I’m laid up due to an old injury so commenting here passes the time. 🙂
David Beckman
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 12:58 pm
Yeah agree John its a beautiful country to enjoy stay safe mate.
Mike Frenchie
Friday, January 1, 2021 at 8:52 pm
Next week is key… If it goes exponential (my guess) – we are in for a hard lockdown…
Toby Andrews
Friday, January 1, 2021 at 9:33 pm
One with illness already. One 70 years old.
One might not have had covid . . .
But they will do to maintain the government’s emergency powers.
Jake Pattaya
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 12:02 pm
One with ilnes means he might had a cardiovascular problem and still enjoy life for next 30 years.
Are you sure Toby you are 100% healthy? Did you check your sugar, cholesterol etc..? Don’t bother checking your brain, for that it’s too late already
ipfunnyjohns
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 1:04 am
Happy new years! Welcome to covid 21 safetyland. It’s like Disney land but safer.
Hungry Farang
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 1:18 am
yeah, I wish they will get it under control quickly. And i guess they will do ery well, as the go no long debates and endless talkings about closing bars or not like in Germany.
disgusted `
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 8:15 am
There are more cases than is reported because not everyone goes to hospital when sick and that is fact. Not everyone can afford a 3000thb covid test and this is just going to get worse.
We have had more infections in the past two months than he whole of last year but they will not isolate like last time. No closures means more spreading and this time it is faster.
Issan John
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 9:29 am
While I agree 100% with your general sentiment that there should be stricter measures NOW to control and contain the spread of the virus, it’s not possible to “have had more infections in the past two months than he whole of last year”.
David Beckman
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 9:46 am
Incorrect John ,as proven immediate lockdown and stricter quarantine measures are very successful in controlling the virus, Victoria 700 cases a day lockdown now zero and they were testing 270k per week ,the reason numbers are going up is because it’s still free to do wat u want here in Thailand,sure it’s going to hurt but better 2 months now than 6 months later because the whole nations infected.
Jake Pattaya
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 12:05 pm
What is incorrect in what John said? You just said exactly the same thing as he did.
Issan John
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 12:54 pm
I thought too. Wierd!
David Beckman
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 12:37 pm
Jake incorrect it is possible to have more in 2 months then the whole year. I think you 2 the same person as for the personal attack ,incorrect again ,I actually like the banter with John I was simply saying he needs spend less time on here. Jake/John same same
Issan John
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 1:00 pm
Not when “the past two months” are part of “the whole of last year” it isn’t!
Maybe you didn’t notice, but on this planet the “whole of last year” ended less than two days ago!