Monday Covid Update: 9,930 new cases and 97 deaths

Caitlin Ashworth

Photo via Facebook /กรุงเทพมหานคร โดยสำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์ (BMA)

Today, the CCSA reported 9,930 new Covid-19 cases and 97 coronavirus-related deaths. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, the CCSA has reported a total of 1,618,499 Confirmed Covid-19 cases.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 12,336 recoveries. There are now 109,748 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases, 362 were found in correctional facilities. Tens of thousands of inmates at Thailand’s prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Monday Covid Update: 9,930 new cases and 97 deaths | News by Thaiger

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Jason
2021-10-04 13:43
And of course, no mention of testing numbers or vaccination numbers first and second dose.... I suppose one day, they'll say .... "Oh we reached 80% double dosed.....sorry...forgot to mention it"
Bob20
2021-10-04 13:44
Just now, Jason said: And of course, no mention of testing numbers or vaccination numbers first and second dose.... I suppose one day, they'll say .... "Oh we reached 80% double dosed.....sorry...forgot to mention it" Why are you leaking tomorrows…
Thommo
2021-10-04 13:52
6 minutes ago, Jason said: And of course, no mention of testing numbers or vaccination numbers first and second dose.... I suppose one day, they'll say .... "Oh we reached 80% double dosed.....sorry...forgot to mention it" Testing numbers are availalbe…
Bob20
2021-10-04 14:02
8 minutes ago, Thommo said: Testing numbers are availalbe but quite old data, it appears that no media organisation in Thailand( including thethaiger) thinks this is important enough to report https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/full-list-covid-19-tests-per-day?time=2021-07-27..latest&country=~THA It's my understanding from others here that no outlet…
JackIsAGoodBoy
2021-10-04 14:30
There is no discrepancy between cases and deaths. 20K cases and 200 deaths, 10K cases and 100 deaths. CFR is about one percent, mostly over 70 years old. This wave is fading, each wave is about 3 months. Thailand might…
