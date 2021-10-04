Monday Covid Update: 9,930 new cases and 97 deaths

Today, the CCSA reported 9,930 new Covid-19 cases and 97 coronavirus-related deaths. Since April 1, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, the CCSA has reported a total of 1,618,499 Confirmed Covid-19 cases.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 12,336 recoveries. There are now 109,748 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases, 362 were found in correctional facilities. Tens of thousands of inmates at Thailand’s prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.



