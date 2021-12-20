Connect with us

Monday Covid Update: 2,525 new cases; provincial totals

31 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 21,408 with 21,314 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 2,525 new Covid-19 cases and 4,190 recoveries. There are now 40,097 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 23 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,194,053 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 2,165,190 of those infections.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 99,898,515 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 25,314 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 46,222 received their second dose, and 65,456 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Trending