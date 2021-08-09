Connect with us

Monday Covid Update: 19,603 new cases; provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via Bangkok Metropolitan Administration

On a slightly downward trend, a total of 19,603 new Covid-19 cases and 149 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Out of the 776,108 Covid-19 infections recorded in Thailand since the start of the pandemic last year, the recent wave of the virus, first reported on April 1, has accounted for 747,245 of those infections.

The pandemic’s death toll in Thailand has risen to 6,353. Of those fatalities, 6,259 were recorded in the latest wave of the virus. Most of the deaths have been people in Bangkok who are over 60 years old, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA press briefing in English.

Thailand now has 214,421 active cases. The number of recoveries recorded over the past 24 hours since the last report is 19,819.

In Bangkok, the Covid-19 hotspot in the latest wave, 3,114 new cases were recorded, a decrease over the past few days. Natapanu says the trend is moving toward “stabilisation.” There are currently 153 Covid-19 clusters in Bangkok under surveillance, Natapanu says.

So far, 53 of the 67 community isolation centres have opened up for more than 8,000 Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms. Natapanu added that hospitals are overseeing home isolations.

Infection rates in provinces surrounding the capital remain high with 1,388 new Covid-19 cases reported today in Samut Prakan, 1,378 in Samut Sakhon, 803 in Nonthaburi, 708 in Pathum Thani, and 557 in Nakhon Pathom.

The infection rate is also still high in Chon Buri with 1,318 new cases reported today in the coastal province, which includes Pattaya.

Out of the new cases, 313 were found in correctional facilities. Over the past several months, infections at Thailand’s prisons have been reported on a daily basis. More than 40,000 inmates have tested positive for the virus. Field hospitals are being set up at prisons with cluster outbreaks.

Provincial totals from the Thai government’s news bureau…

Monday Covid Update: 19,603 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

