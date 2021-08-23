Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Monday Covid Update: 17,491 new cases and 242 deaths

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via CCSA

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration recorded 17,491 new Covid-19 cases today and 242 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 1,037,923 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since April 1, the start of the latest and most severe wave of the coronavirus in Thailand.

There are now 195,454 people being treated for Covid-19. The number of active cases has been on a downward slope as the daily recovery count continues to exceed the number of new cases. Today, the CCSA recorded 22,134 recoveries.

Out of the new cases reported today, 398 were found in correctional facilities. The latest wave spread to Thailand’s overcrowded prisons, infecting more than 40,000 inmates.

Other updates…

  • With the high Covid-19 infection rate in Chon Buri, along with the slow rollout of vaccines, the Pattaya reopening scheme for vaccinated travellers from overseas will most likely be delayed. The scheme was planned to start on September 1.
  • According to the Thai government’s news bureau, a spokesperson for the CCSA says the number of new Covid-19 infections is no longer on a steep upward curve, but people should not let their guard down as those who have the vaccine can still get infected.

Monday Covid Update: 17,491 new cases and 242 deaths | News by Thaiger

 

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth

