Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Monday Covid Update: 12,583 new cases; provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via Royal Thai Government

132 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since the start of the pandemic last year, a total of 14,485 people infected with Covid-19 have died, according to the CCSA. 14,391 of those fatalities were during the country’s latest and most severe wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 12,583 new Covid-19 cases and 16,304 recoveries. There are currently 132,113 patients in Thailand being treated for the coronavirus.

The CCSA has recorded a total of 1,394,756 confirmed Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic last year. Of that number, 1,365,893 were during the latest wave.

Bangkok remains the epicentre with 3,329 new Covid-19 cases reported today, followed by Chon Buri with 650 new cases and Rayong with 647. For provinces surrounding the capital, Nonthaburi reported 468 new cases, Samut Prakan reported 443, and Samut Sakhon reported 402.

Provincial totals by the Thai government’s news bureau…

Monday Covid Update: 12,583 new cases; provincial totals | News by ThaigerMonday Covid Update: 12,583 new cases; provincial totals | News by ThaigerMonday Covid Update: 12,583 new cases; provincial totals | News by ThaigerMonday Covid Update: 12,583 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Nivram
2021-09-13 16:11
How many tests were conducted by location? They never tell us the number of covid tests conducted daily.
image
Bob20
2021-09-13 16:13
5 hours ago, Griff1315 said: Simply put Unbelievable Did the testing labs and number crunchers take a holiday over the weekend. I suspect they now work for TAT. Similar maths...
image
Soidog
2021-09-13 16:16
2 hours ago, Scouserz said: The rest of the world needs to know Thailand's secret? 🤪💯 1 Tablespoon of Fish sauce mixed with a bucket load of BS
image
Griff1315
2021-09-13 16:17
1 minute ago, Bob20 said: I suspect they now work for TAT. Similar maths... No Bob if it was TAT calculated it would be multiple by 10 then add a zero 😂😂😂
image
Griff1315
2021-09-13 16:22
2 hours ago, JackIsAGoodBoy said: These waves everywhere last about three months per wave and the peak season in that wave about 4-5 weeks. We are now in the tail end of this current wave. The next wave is probably…
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Guides38 mins ago

Top 10 Online Fruit Vendors in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Cambodian officials blame Thai truck drivers for spreading Covid in border province
Best of1 hour ago

The best places to live by the beach in Thailand
Sponsored6 hours ago

The Thaiger Digital Summit – Seven Thai Tech Start-Ups Speak Out

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Best of1 hour ago

Thailand’s 8 most iconic landmarks
Best of1 hour ago

The best places to live for families in Thailand
Guides1 hour ago

10 must-visit attractions in Krabi
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 12,583 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand2 hours ago

Hot comments from the weekend! | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 16
Thailand2 hours ago

Police say Din Daeng protests will end by next month
Myanmar3 hours ago

23 Rohingya rescued from human trafficking operation in Tak
Thailand4 hours ago

NACC nearing conclusion in case of police allegedly smuggling liquor
Thailand5 hours ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Night curfews, Samui party arrests | September 13
Thailand5 hours ago

Nakhon Si Thammarat named Thailand’s most murderous province
Thailand5 hours ago

Making money from Youtube | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 87
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

CCSA monitoring developments in next 2 weeks to decide next steps
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending