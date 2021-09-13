Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monday Covid Update: 12,583 new cases; provincial totals
132 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since the start of the pandemic last year, a total of 14,485 people infected with Covid-19 have died, according to the CCSA. 14,391 of those fatalities were during the country’s latest and most severe wave, which was first recorded on April 1.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 12,583 new Covid-19 cases and 16,304 recoveries. There are currently 132,113 patients in Thailand being treated for the coronavirus.
The CCSA has recorded a total of 1,394,756 confirmed Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic last year. Of that number, 1,365,893 were during the latest wave.
Bangkok remains the epicentre with 3,329 new Covid-19 cases reported today, followed by Chon Buri with 650 new cases and Rayong with 647. For provinces surrounding the capital, Nonthaburi reported 468 new cases, Samut Prakan reported 443, and Samut Sakhon reported 402.
Provincial totals by the Thai government’s news bureau…
