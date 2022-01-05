Indian tourists who left Chon Buri before receiving positive test result found in Bangkok

Like wanted criminals, the mugshots of two Indian travellers were posted on a graphic released by the Chon Buri Health Department. Why? Because they tested positive for Covid-19. And after a search highly publicised in Thai media, the 30 year old and 32 year old were found in Bangkok.

The two travellers entered Thailand through the Test & Go quarantine exemption scheme for those who are fully vaccinated. They tested negative on arrival. However, a second PCR test came back positive for both tourists but by then, they’d already left Chon Buri, prompting officials to launch a search.

According to Aphichart Suriboonya from the Tourist Police Bureau, both tourists have now been found at Lerdsin Hospital in Bangkok, where they are receiving treatment.

“The tourist police have notified the Indian Embassy in Thailand as soon as we learned about their whereabouts. We would like to thank every related party both in Chon Buri and Bangkok that helped locate the travellers.”

The hospital confirmed the news in a post on its Facebook page yesterday.

“The 2 Indian nationals that Chon Buri authorities were looking for have been admitted at Lerdsin Hospital. They have been closely monitored by medical professionals while receiving standard Covid-19 treatment.”

Last month, an Israeli tourist sparked a similar search when he absconded from his quarantine facilities prior to his test result coming back positive. He then left Bangkok and travelled to other parts of the country, before eventually being found on Koh Samui. He was flown back to Bangkok to face charges and deportation.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World | Nation Thailand