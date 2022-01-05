Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Indian tourists who left Chon Buri before receiving positive test result found in Bangkok

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Lerdsin Hospital

Like wanted criminals, the mugshots of two Indian travellers were posted on a graphic released by the Chon Buri Health Department. Why? Because they tested positive for Covid-19. And after a search highly publicised in Thai media, the 30 year old and 32 year old were found in Bangkok.

The two travellers entered Thailand through the Test & Go quarantine exemption scheme for those who are fully vaccinated. They tested negative on arrival. However, a second PCR test came back positive for both tourists but by then, they’d already left Chon Buri, prompting officials to launch a search.

According to Aphichart Suriboonya from the Tourist Police Bureau, both tourists have now been found at Lerdsin Hospital in Bangkok, where they are receiving treatment.

“The tourist police have notified the Indian Embassy in Thailand as soon as we learned about their whereabouts. We would like to thank every related party both in Chon Buri and Bangkok that helped locate the travellers.”

The hospital confirmed the news in a post on its Facebook page yesterday.

“The 2 Indian nationals that Chon Buri authorities were looking for have been admitted at Lerdsin Hospital. They have been closely monitored by medical professionals while receiving standard Covid-19 treatment.”

Last month, an Israeli tourist sparked a similar search when he absconded from his quarantine facilities prior to his test result coming back positive. He then left Bangkok and travelled to other parts of the country, before eventually being found on Koh Samui. He was flown back to Bangkok to face charges and deportation.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World | Nation Thailand

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I am looking to:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Farang711
2022-01-05 12:17
Why did they (have to) do a 2nd test?
image
Stonker
2022-01-05 12:27
7 minutes ago, Farang711 said: Why did they (have to) do a 2nd test? Because it's a mandatory requirement on day 5 or 6, and was a mandatory requirement for everyone under the Test 'n' Go scheme when they arrived.
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)54 mins ago

Suspension of Test & Go entry scheme will “definitely” continue, spokesperson says
South2 hours ago

Rok Islands in Trang sees rare sighting of manta rays
Pattaya3 hours ago

Pattaya Mayor says there will be no lockdown despite Covid uptick in Chon Buri
Sponsored1 day ago

What makes Siam Paragon the top shopping destination
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Indian tourists who left Chon Buri before receiving positive test result found in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Covid cluster linked to Bangkok bar puts pressure on Isaan healthcare system
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Omicron variant now found in 2,062 infections, 54 provinces
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Officials postpone activities for National Children’s Day as Omicron spreads
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand News update | Hotel isolation for asymptomatic guests & Re-opening bars
Bangkok5 hours ago

Bangkok prepares field hospitals, isolation centres for anticipated Covid-19 uptick
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Health minister calls for re-opening of bars, nightclubs to be pushed back
Phuket6 hours ago

Phuket hotels to offer isolation rooms for asymptomatic guests who refuse hospital
Video6 hours ago

Test & Go suspension continues & Govt pushes nightclub re-opening delay | GMT
Tourism6 hours ago

No confirmed date for resumption of Test & Go as Omicron infections spread
Philippines21 hours ago

Travellers who break Philippines quarantine rules face US$1,000 fine or 6 months in jail
Bangkok21 hours ago

Khao San Road getting cleaned, staff tested after 11 partygoers test positive for Covid-19
Thailand4 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism11 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism11 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending