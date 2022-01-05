Connect with us

Pattaya

Pattaya Mayor says there will be no lockdown despite Covid uptick in Chon Buri

Avatar

Published

 on 

Empty street in Pattaya beach | Photo by The Thaiger.

Despite Chon Buri topping the chart of the highest new Covid-19 cases yesterday and an uptick of Omicron cases in the area, the Pattaya City Mayor says there will be no lockdown. Beaches will remain open, Mayor Sontaya Kunplome says, but individual businesses, not entire sectors, will be closed if they do not meet the mandatory Covid-19 measurements.

The announcement came after many business owners feared lockdown as more than 700 confirmed cases had been reported in the past three days.

“Authorities will shut down any entertainment venues that refuse to follow the provincial communicable disease committee’s safety recommendations, as this could spread the virus.”

In addition, all staff, musicians, and other performers from these venues must be tested every day with an ATK test before entering these premises, with customers being mandated to prove a negative test within the previous 72 hours, the mayor added.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Recent comments:
image
Rimla
2022-01-05 12:47
Thailand and the Promises done by the Authorities. We all know how reliable they are.. :)
image
Rebel
2022-01-05 13:39
The lockdown will come automatically when customes stay away because of all this nonsense
image
Cabra
2022-01-05 14:43
Close enough venues and you, in effect, back into a lockdown type situation.

