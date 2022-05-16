Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

In Thailand, Covid numbers plummet, but restrictions remain

Tim Newton

Published

 on 

Thailand registered 5,238 new Covid infections and 40 new Covid-related deaths over the last 24 hours, another day of drops in numbers since the Omicron variant hit its peak on April 1 with 28,379 infections in a 24 hour period.

Yesterday there were 6,094 new infections and 51 deaths.

But the number of deaths from Covid-19 has been stubbornly consistently over the past 11 days, floating in between 50 – 60 on each day.

3,445 positive ATK test need to be added from the past 24 hours as well, a number which is also dropping in proportion to the confirmed PCR testing numbers.

10,822 patients remain in Thai field hospitals or hospitel facilities and 30,722 in home or community isolation. Of those in hospital, 1,271 remain seriously ill and 613 are on ventilators.

Of the 40 people who passed away in the last day, they were ranging in age from 38 to 100.

Despite the quickly declining trend in Covid cases in Thailand, the country is still under an emergency decree which will last at least until the end of this month, and could be extended agin for another 2 months, as it has since April 2020. The emergency decree bypasses all Covid-related matters and budget from the Thai parliament with the CCSA, chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, meeting every 2 weeks and updating all restrictions and legislation.

The CCSA are set to meet this Friday to decide further easing of restrictions around the country, and any changes to the Thailand Pass.

Thailand still has an official ban on bars reopening, although many former bars and nightlife destinations have ‘converted’ into faux-restaurants allowing them to serve alcohol until midnight, the current legal closing time in Thailand.

There also remains an enforcement on the wearing of face masks in public areas, a situation that may start to be eased in some locations, in some situations, over the next month under the nickname of ‘endemic sandbox‘.

People travelling to Thailand are also required to apply for an online travel registration gateway called the Thailand Pass, administered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Thailand Pass applies to Thais and all foreign travellers.

Travellers have to upload their vaccination paperwork, passport details and proof of US$10,000 Covid insurance coverage. Thais, or foreigners working in Thailand with a current Work Permit, are exempt from the insurance coverage (as they are covered by Thailand’s universal health care system).

Here’s the latest info on the Thailand Pass, which came into force on May 1.

Fully Vaccinated Travellers will only need the following documents…

  • Passport
  • Certificate of vaccination
  • Proof of insurance (US$10,000)

Unvaccinated or under-vaccinated Travellers will need the following documents…

  • Passport
  • Certificate of vaccination
  • Proof of insurance (US$10,000)
  • Negative PCR Test (within 72 hours before departure to Thailand)

If the unvaccinated traveller cannot provide a Negative PCR test, they will have to do the 5 Day AQ (alternative quarantine). You can find the 5 Day AQ packages HERE.

If you have an existing Thailand Pass, which has already been approved you can travel with the issued QR Code and do not need to register for a new Thailand Pass.

Despite the plunging numbers of Covid infections, Thailand was #9 in the world (yesterday’s figures as ‘Monday’ has not arrived in some countries) for new cases, according to worldometers.info.

In Thailand, Covid numbers plummet, but restrictions remain

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Pompies
    2022-05-16 17:20
    Covid has been a godsend to the rulers because it is smoke screen that they can hide behind to continue the state of emergency. It can be guaranteed that it will be continued ad nauseum because once the virus ceases…
    image
    Cg66
    2022-05-16 17:28
    With a population of 70 million, surely 50 to 60 deaths a day is insignificant. It’s usually the case that those people would’ve died from some other pathogen or cause like influenza or sepsis. On an average day 1200 people…
    Tim Newton

    Tim Newton has lived in Thailand since 2011. An Australian, he has worked in the media, principally radio and TV, for 42 years. He has won the Deutsche Welle Award for best radio talk program (public radio Australia), presented over 11,000 radio news bulletins, 3,950 in Thailand alone, hosted 1050 daily TV news programs and produced 2,100 videos, TV commercials and documentaries. He also reported for CNN, Deutsche Welle TV, CBC, Australia's ABC TV and Australian radio during the 2018 Cave Rescue and other major stories in Thailand. As founder of The Thaiger in 2016, Tim is the current English Content Manager for the company, based in their Bangkok HQ.

