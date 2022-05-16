Coronavirus (Covid-19)
In Thailand, Covid numbers plummet, but restrictions remain
Thailand registered 5,238 new Covid infections and 40 new Covid-related deaths over the last 24 hours, another day of drops in numbers since the Omicron variant hit its peak on April 1 with 28,379 infections in a 24 hour period.
Yesterday there were 6,094 new infections and 51 deaths.
But the number of deaths from Covid-19 has been stubbornly consistently over the past 11 days, floating in between 50 – 60 on each day.
3,445 positive ATK test need to be added from the past 24 hours as well, a number which is also dropping in proportion to the confirmed PCR testing numbers.
10,822 patients remain in Thai field hospitals or hospitel facilities and 30,722 in home or community isolation. Of those in hospital, 1,271 remain seriously ill and 613 are on ventilators.
Of the 40 people who passed away in the last day, they were ranging in age from 38 to 100.
Despite the quickly declining trend in Covid cases in Thailand, the country is still under an emergency decree which will last at least until the end of this month, and could be extended agin for another 2 months, as it has since April 2020. The emergency decree bypasses all Covid-related matters and budget from the Thai parliament with the CCSA, chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, meeting every 2 weeks and updating all restrictions and legislation.
The CCSA are set to meet this Friday to decide further easing of restrictions around the country, and any changes to the Thailand Pass.
Thailand still has an official ban on bars reopening, although many former bars and nightlife destinations have ‘converted’ into faux-restaurants allowing them to serve alcohol until midnight, the current legal closing time in Thailand.
There also remains an enforcement on the wearing of face masks in public areas, a situation that may start to be eased in some locations, in some situations, over the next month under the nickname of ‘endemic sandbox‘.
People travelling to Thailand are also required to apply for an online travel registration gateway called the Thailand Pass, administered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Thailand Pass applies to Thais and all foreign travellers.
Travellers have to upload their vaccination paperwork, passport details and proof of US$10,000 Covid insurance coverage. Thais, or foreigners working in Thailand with a current Work Permit, are exempt from the insurance coverage (as they are covered by Thailand’s universal health care system).
Here’s the latest info on the Thailand Pass, which came into force on May 1.
Fully Vaccinated Travellers will only need the following documents…
- Passport
- Certificate of vaccination
- Proof of insurance (US$10,000)
Unvaccinated or under-vaccinated Travellers will need the following documents…
- Passport
- Certificate of vaccination
- Proof of insurance (US$10,000)
- Negative PCR Test (within 72 hours before departure to Thailand)
If the unvaccinated traveller cannot provide a Negative PCR test, they will have to do the 5 Day AQ (alternative quarantine). You can find the 5 Day AQ packages HERE.
If you have an existing Thailand Pass, which has already been approved you can travel with the issued QR Code and do not need to register for a new Thailand Pass.
Despite the plunging numbers of Covid infections, Thailand was #9 in the world (yesterday’s figures as ‘Monday’ has not arrived in some countries) for new cases, according to worldometers.info.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
In Thailand, Covid numbers plummet, but restrictions remain
Phuket Night Life Entertainment | Bangla Walking Street is Busier Than Ever
UPDATE: German woman found in Phuket
Siam Paragon wins the Best Luxury Shopping Mall 2022 Award
More Thai national parks to close to allow for recovery during monsoon season
TripAdvisor’s 2022 Best of the Best Awards includes 2 Thai hotels
Survey shows fear of side-effects preventing Thai parents from vaccinating children
Dengue hasn’t gone away – Dengue fever in Thailand 2022, and how to avoid it
Elderly German woman still missing in Phuket as search enters seventh day
Getting Goosebumps in Bangkok | GMT
Studies show Omicron infection in vaccinated people “turbo-charges” immunity
Thai Golf website has 36% jump in views since borders reopen
Visakha Bucha Day 2022. Today is the substitute public holiday.
Authorities worry too many elephants in Chon Buri, eastern provinces
Yet another allegation of sexual crimes against Thailand’s Prinn
Thailand’s officials announce fewest daily Covid-19 cases in months
Dengue hasn’t gone away – Dengue fever in Thailand 2022, and how to avoid it
Who is eligible for a 50,000 baht 10 year LTR visa in Thailand? The fine print.
Visakha Bucha Day 2022. Today is the substitute public holiday.
Cabinet cuts 10 year Long Term Resident visa fee to 50k baht
UPDATE: Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
Cabinet announces changes to Thailand’s SMART visa
Top 6 Private Villas in Thailand
Anutin to give away 1 million cannabis plants to Thai households from next month
300,000 travellers arrive in Thailand during first week of May
Thailand’s Sex Industry – A Brief History
Two Thai boys attempt to walk from Isaan to Phuket to visit their relatives
Travellers will still have to wear face masks post-endemic phase in Thailand
Can digital nomads get a 10 year LTR visa in Thailand?
Popular Italian chef dies in motorbike crash in Pattaya
The Bikini Beach Race to take place in Pattaya this October
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Environment7 hours ago
Dengue hasn’t gone away – Dengue fever in Thailand 2022, and how to avoid it
- Events10 hours ago
Visakha Bucha Day 2022. Today is the substitute public holiday.
- Best of4 days ago
Top 6 Private Villas in Thailand
- Best of5 hours ago
Siam Paragon wins the Best Luxury Shopping Mall 2022 Award
- Thailand3 days ago
First day of Thailand’s rainy season: heavy rain warning for 36 provinces
- Phuket2 days ago
UPDATE: CCTV footage of missing German tourist in Phuket
- Bangkok4 days ago
Depressed delivery driver kills himself by jumping off a Bangkok bridge
- Krabi3 days ago
Islands in Krabi to temporarily close for restoration
Recent comments: