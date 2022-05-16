Phuket Night Life Entertainment | Bangla Walking Street is Busier Than Ever

Phuket night life is now busier than it has ever been in the last 2 years. There is a loud buzz along the street and tourists have flooded the ‘restaurants’ in Soi Bangla walking street. Everything seems to be back to normal from the last time we visited Phuket including the obnoxiously loud music, the neon lights, mass amount of cheap cold beverages as well as a variety of shows one can experience. Here is an update of the current state of the Bangla walking street in Patong, Phuket.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.