Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Iconic Thai rockstar writes song “Let go of Covid”, calls to end Covid-19 restrictions
An iconic Thai rockstar released a song this week calling on Thailand’s government to lift all Covid-19 restrictions. The song is titled “Let go of Covid”. The singer, known to Thais as ‘Aed Carabao’, said in a post that he went to a football tournament in the UK, and was shocked by how much life had returned to normal compared to Thailand. He said he felt self-conscious being the only person wearing a mask in a stadium of 90,000 people.
In the lyrics to his new song, Carabao says that people have already been vaccinated. He says that for two years “the door of opportunity has been shut off”. In the song’s final line, Carabao implies that the government doesn’t have people’s best interests at heart.
“Born as a citizen, a life is more important than your political game”.
In his post, Carabao writes that if the government truly wanted to enforce Covid-19 restrictions seriously, it could take the extreme measures some Chinese cities have taken. He said that Thailand is in a “strange middle ground”. Carabao pleaded with the government to spare people who’s livelihoods have been plundered, particularly in the tourism, nightlife, and entertainment industries. He urged the government to accept that it can’t defeat Covid-19, so people should learn to live with it and treat it like the flu.
Carabao is 67 years old. He hit the height of his career during the 1980s. He is known for making political statements with his music.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | Dindeng
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Songkran 2022 might be back on in Thailand, but…
Satun border between Thailand and Malaysia to reopen in April
Iconic Thai rockstar writes song “Let go of Covid”, calls to end Covid-19 restrictions
VERSO – The school that equips students with future-ready skills
Over 100 Thais apply to give stranded Ukrainians shelter, donate 5 million baht
“Happy Water” teen drug party at Pattaya luxury villa busted
Myanmar to reopen April 17 to travellers from abroad
Thailand’s State of Emergency extended, again
Tangmo: Fresh autopsy of Thai actress dispels suspicions (preliminary findings)
Monkeying around in Chon Buri: Rare ‘albino’ monkey resembles Chinese legend
Anonymity online, Thai ice hockey team & Thailand Pass | Thaiger Bites
Shenzhen now has more billionaires than New York, China has most in world
Thailand to scrap pre-arrival Covid-19 tests from April
Unpacking the long and winding road to ‘endemic’ in Thailand – latest changes to Covid restrictions
Thailand News Today | Water fights are banned for Songkran this year
Plans to scrap pre-departure Covid-19 test requirement still need confirmation
Concern over new Omicron mutation discovered in Hong Kong
Can we say good-riddance to the Thailand Pass on July 1?
Successful young writer dies after balcony plunge, allegedly over Tangmo rumours
Tangmo: Police examine ‘fresh evidence’ — CCTV video of person on speedboat
Thousands of Russians stranded in Thailand due to flight cancellations, sanctions
Province in Western Thailand works to revive tourism in new scheme
City Guide: Visiting Bangkok with family? Avoid these places…
Young Swiss man needs O negative blood donations after heatstroke on Thailand island
Bangkok eases alcohol restrictions, large events and shopping centres allowed to serve booze
Tourism officials plan Saudi visit to attract Middle Easter travellers to Thailand
‘Furry Green’ snake discovered in Northeast Thailand
FTI wants Test & Go dropped, all entry restrictions lifted for vaccinated arrivals
Thailand’s power will be more expensive in May
AirAsia to resume Malaysia-Thailand flights, open 3 routes in April and May
Swimming pools built for monkeys in Lop Buri to prevent aggression from heat
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Villas in Phuket offering fabulous views of the island
- Economy3 days ago
Province in Western Thailand works to revive tourism in new scheme
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
FTI wants Test & Go dropped, all entry restrictions lifted for vaccinated arrivals
- Economy2 days ago
Thailand’s power will be more expensive in May
- Malaysia3 days ago
AirAsia to resume Malaysia-Thailand flights, open 3 routes in April and May
- Thailand2 days ago
Aircraft wreckage washes up on Nakhon Si Thammarat beach in Southern Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s Health Ministry to propose scrapping pre-departure PCR for Test & Go
- Southeast Asia3 days ago
Vietnam reopens borders to international tourism TODAY (a day late)
Recent comments: