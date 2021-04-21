Health officials advise on how to handle Covid-19 risk | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health officials advise on how to handle Covid-19 risk
Health authorities in Thailand are seeking a balance between testing at-risk people for Covid-19 and keeping the public calm in the face of a growing pandemic. While those who have been in contact or close proximity with Covid-infected patients need to be tested, many people are becoming hypochondriacs, fearing every symptom or ailment, from a simple cold to a headache, could be the dreaded Coronavirus. Health officials at the Disease Control Department have put together information to help people understand what the risks are, what you can do, when to get tested, and what to do if you test positive for Covid-19.
Anybody who has been nearby to any confirmed Covid-19 case should immediately seek testing. The highest risk is for people who live or work in the same place as the infected person and were present as the symptoms grew. Another high-risk scenario is anyone who came in contact with bodily fluids that were infected with the virus, usually via coughing or sneezing. Social distancing is important because being within a metre of a Covid-19 patient, especially unmasked, can be a risk, so even places like an aeroplane or a bus where you may be sitting nearby to an infected person are considered high risk.
Medical facilities such as hospitals also present a high risk for patients that may have been in a room with someone who was positive for covid, and medical workers who contact those patients or specimens without the appropriate protective gear.
Poor ventilation is another factor that creates a risky situation. Sharing a room or even a public space where there’s not proper air circulation only intensifies the possibility of infection, as is evidenced by the overwhelming amount of cases in Thailand’s Covid-19 third wave that were transmitted in poorly-vented bars and nightclubs throughout the country.
If you believe you’re at risk or have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, you should get tested as quickly as possible while quarantining either by self-isolating in your home or at a medical facility if advised. Health officials warn that even if you were exposed to the virus but test negative, you should still isolate for 2 weeks as the results may not be conclusive. If you were exposed but the virus hasn’t taken hold yet, the people that you were in contact with during that time are most likely safe, but you still may end up infected and will be required to be tested several more times.
If after seeking medical attention you are determined to be low risk, it is still recommended to self-isolate for 2 weeks being very careful who you come in contact with. Health officials suggest you can still live your daily life but need to stay away from crowded places and take safety measures such as wearing a mask and social distancing.
People are advised that while private hospitals are charging a fee for Covid-19 tests, government-run state hospitals give free testing for any patient believed to be at risk. The National Health Security Office is helping ensure that those that should be tested are tested by covering the costs at private hospitals.
Those who do test positive can call special Covid-19 hotlines by dialling 1330, 1668, or 1669 where health authorities will provide further instructions. But during the waiting period between testing positive and being admitted to a hospital for treatment, it is essential to avoid leaving your home, keep yourself isolated, and wear a face mask at all times.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths
1,458 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing, stabilising the recent upward spike of new infections since the outbreaks at nightlife venues in Bangkok. Since April 1, 17,780 Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths have been reported by the CCSA. The 2 additional Covid-related deaths today were a 56 year old woman from Bangkok and a 32 year old man from Nonthaburi. Both Thais.
There are 17,162 people receiving treatment for Covid-19, an active case count far higher than the last peak in February which topped at 7,181 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 46,643 coronavirus infections.
Bangkok topped today’s count with 365 cases. Chiang Mai followed with 134 cases. Nonthaburi, just outside Bangkok, reported 69 cases and Samut Sakhon, southwest of Bangkok, reported 54 cases. Rayong reported 64 cases and Chon Buri reported 80 cases.
Some provinces have imposed orders requiring people to wear face masks in public. Those who violate the emergency orders face fines up to 20,000 baht. Those provinces include Surat Thani, Phuket, Kanchanaburi, Yala, Trang, Narathiwat, Pattani and Songkhla.
So far, only 107,663 people in Thailand have received both doses of the vaccine against Covid-19.
SOURCE: CCSA
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai police to focus on busting house parties and other social gatherings
Police are now focusing on busting house parties and other social gatherings in an effort to combat the spread of Covid-19. With large parties and nightclub hopping setting off a new wave of the coronavirus, with the epicentre in nightlife district in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area, the Royal Thai Police are now ordered to delay its crackdown drunk driving to focus on stopping illegal social gatherings.
Officers are now on the look out for loud music and party lights as well as venues that are break the Covid-19 closure orders. They are also keeping an eye on social media as well as the traffic to see if people are flocking to a particular area. The public is also asked to report any illegal gatherings and parties to police.
Police will focus on stopping private parties and other social gatherings in 18 provinces classified as “red zones” under the highest control to contain the spread of Covid-19 including Chon Buri and Bangkok. Under the emergency orders, there are also policies and rules for police officers to protect themselves from the virus.
While police have been ordered to put the drunk driving campaign on hold, officers may still set up road checkpoints for crime prevention.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai hotels consider temporary shutdown amid low tourist demand
The president of the Thai Hotels Association says many properties are considering shutting down for the low season as a result of the Covid-19 resurgence. Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi says smaller hotels that don’t necessarily have the resources of the large chain properties are struggling with cash flow and crippled by low tourist demand. Many are considering shutting up shop between April and October or until demand resumes.
In a Bangkok Post report, the THA chief says April’s occupancy rates are expected to plummet to single digits, as happened in January during the second wave of the virus. She adds that the level of business in the last 2 weeks of the month will determine whether or not many will close. There are now just 400,000 working in the hotel industry, a huge drop compared to just a few years ago.
Marisa says just how bad everything gets, including the number of people laid off, will depend on how quickly the government can control the virus. She says vaccines are the key to reviving the decimated tourism sector, thereby boosting the economy and increasing tourist confidence.
“The government has to speed up vaccines for people employed in tourism, especially hotel staff, and those working in hospitals serving non-critical or asymptomatic patients, alternative state and state quarantines.”
Last month, the THA conducted a survey of 128 hotels which showed that most had still not experienced any financial recovery, particularly in the south of the country. At least 50% have not even achieved 10% of their pre-Covid revenue. Up to 40% of hotels have had to make staff redundant, while others continue to implement policies such as leave-without-pay (77%), mandatory holiday leave (76%), pay cuts (71%), changes to working schedules, (69%), reduced hours (56%), as well as invoking section 75 of the Labour Protection Act to pay 75% of a worker’s salary (20%).
A tiny minority (6%) of 5-star hotels in the southern provinces of Phang Nga and Surat Thani experienced improved occupancy and were able to hire additonal staff. However, the vast majority of properties saw their liquidity in March drop by 20% from February and many can only afford to continue operating for another 3 months. The THA boss is calling on the government to provide a monthly co-payment scheme or a debt holiday, as well as more stimulus packages to boost tourist demand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
