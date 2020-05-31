Gyms, fitness centres to reopen tomorrow nationwide | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Gyms, fitness centres to reopen tomorrow nationwide
As tomorrow marks the beginning of Phase 3 of the easing of Covid-19 lockdown measures, many catgories of businesses will be allowed to fully reopen, though health and social distancing restrictions will remain in place. Fitness centres, including in malls, are included in that list.
The reopening will include many new rules and regulations designed to stop the potential spread Covid-19. Nearly all gym equipment will be allowed for public use, not just free weights as in Phase 2, but will require disinfecting and sanitising after every use. Previously, some gyms had been allowed to open but permitted only free weight lifting and no other equipment. Gyms in malls were not allowed to reopen in the prior phase.
Masks will be required in gyms and fitness centres at all times.
Large group classes and group activities are still prohibited. Only limited slots in small group sessions and classes are permitted.
Temperature checks and signing in and out through the Thai Chana government tracing app is required. Hand sanitiser must be made available throughout the fitness centre.
Staff have been instructed to strictly limit the number of people entering gyms and fitness centres and to encourage social distancing and discourage socialising and chatting.
Patrons should also bring their own towels, in line with government regulations. Strict rules around lockers and showers will also be in place.
Not every fitness centre will be reopening tomorrow as the decision is made by individual venue management. Your neighbourhood gym may remain closed.
Other categories of businesses being allowed to reopen include fresh markets, pet grooming and pet nurseries, sports stadiums and outdoor sports venues, and no doubt to the relief of many, massage shops. Health and social distancing measures will be in force in all newly reopened venues.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
13 return from South Korea with high fever, rushed to quarantine
A Korean Airlines flight arrived at 9:25pm yesterday at Suvarnabhumi Airport bringing 194 Thais from South Korea. Screening officers found 13 of the passengers with high fever and immediately sent them to hospital. Most of the rest took a bus to a 14 day state quarantine area according to state measures, while 18 went to “alternative state quarantine” at a designated hotel.
Thailand reported just 1 new Covid-19 case yesterday, a 19 year old student who returned from Saudi Arabia and was in a state quarantine facility. 4 cases were reported today, bringing the national total to 3,068 since the beginning of the outbreak. Of those, 2,963 have recovered and gone home, making Thailand’s recover rate 96%. No deaths have been reported in several days and the toll has remains at 57.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s Covid-19 cases (May 31)
Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, weekend spokesperson of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, told this morning’s press briefing there were 4 new Covid-19 cases but no deaths over the previous 24 hour period. The total number of Covid-19 cases rose to 3,081 since the outbreak began: 2444 domestic cases and 637 returnees from abroad.
The 4 new cases were all diagnosed while in state quarantine…
• a 37 year old masseuse returned from the United Arab Emirates on May 24 and was found to be infected on May 29 after she experienced difficulty in breathing and other symptoms
• 2 of the new cases were asymptomatic male students aged 18 and 19 who returned from Turkey and were in state quarantine in Chon Buri province
• the fourth case is a 22 year-old asymptomatic male student who returned from Saudi Arabia on May 21 and was found infected on May 29 in state quarantine in Narathiwat province, bordering Malaysia.
Meanwhile, 2 people have fully recovered and returned home.
As of today the total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 3,081, with just 61 still under treatment. 2,963 have recovered and been discharged, leaving the recovery rate at 96%. There have been 57 deaths.
Globally, the total number has passed 6 million confirmed cases with around 370,000 deaths.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Parents wary about school preparations for return to class on July 1
Schools are set to re-open on July but parents, whilst keen to see their children back at school again, are rightly concerned about efforts being taken to keep them safe from Covid-19 infection. Although children worldwide have, generally, been spared the ravages of Covid-19, they are still able to become infected and pass it on to older members of their family and community.
About 86% of parents in a survey say they remain concerned about their children going back to school on July 1, and they want assurances that the schools will have taken necessary steps to prevent the spread of the disease. This is from a survey conducted by the Kasikorn Research Centre between April1 and May 10.
480 parents, whose children are studying at all education levels, took part in the survey.
86% of the parents want the schools to make hand sanitiser available for pupils, regularly disinfect classrooms and the school compound, reduce congestion in classrooms, ensure social distancing and reduce sports activities which might expose students to physical contact.
Most parents say they’ve been supportive of the online e-learning options introduced by many schools to help students prepare for the reopening of schools.
The survey also shows 89% of the parents are concerned that they may not have enough money for the tuition fees due to reduced incomes and their limited savings.
Schools head back to class on July 1. Read more HERE.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Gyms, fitness centres to reopen tomorrow nationwide
Netizens in uproar after man saves deer from python in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Despite vindication, “Rolex General” is back in the hot seat
13 return from South Korea with high fever, rushed to quarantine
Bangkok governor warns of canal pollution
Some Hong Kong passport holders could have a “path to UK citizenship”
2 killed after truck slams Phuket power pole – VIDEO
Thailand’s Covid-19 cases (May 31)
2 teens on motorbike killed at infamous Pattaya U-turn
14 million methamphetamine pills seized in massive Chiang Rai drug haul
Two men die after truck plows into power pole in Phuket
Travelling Bangkok’s klongs with Manit
Parents wary about school preparations for return to class on July 1
Another family kept apart by Thai red tape and quarantine confusion
Tourist and environment groups share concerns for new access piers for Maya Bay
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
July 1 will end all lockdowns in Thailand, including international travel
Bangkok mother, daughter swindled out of 1.8 million baht, suspect arrested
Phuket’s lost summer – looking to 2021 for tourism recovery
Central Thailand prepares for return of thousands of Burmese workers
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, May 27
Emergency Decree extended through June amidst accusations of political motivation
Bank report predicts extended timeframe for Thai tourism recovery
Security chief says country to reopen July 1
High speed railway linking Thailand and China takes another step
2 dead, over 1,000 ill in Korat dengue fever outbreak
Mayor’s statement sparks hope Chonburi beaches may reopen soon
Thai Airways can’t refund 24 billion baht in unused tickets
Government looks to domestic travel in phase 3 of easing Covid restrictions
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
July 1 will end all lockdowns in Thailand, including international travel
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Security chief says country to reopen July 1
- Bangkok3 days ago
High speed railway linking Thailand and China takes another step
- Bangkok4 days ago
Mayor’s statement sparks hope Chonburi beaches may reopen soon
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai Airways can’t refund 24 billion baht in unused tickets
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Government looks to domestic travel in phase 3 of easing Covid restrictions
- Business2 days ago
Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces re-entry procedures for foreigners
- Business3 days ago
Central buys Family Mart Thailand