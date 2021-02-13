Chulalongkorn University in lockdown following discovery of Covid cluster | The Thaiger

Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University has closed until the end of February in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, following the discovery of 16 cases on campus. The university is urging all staff and students to remain in their accommodation and not to go out or meet others between now and February 28.

16 university employees have tested positive for Covid-19. According to a Thai PBS World report, most of them live in on-site dormitories and are currently undergoing treatment.

Students will continue to receive tuition through online classes, with the university’s lecturers having to adjust how they assess students. It’s understood online and take-home exams will replace in person exams. However, the university says that in order to ensure essential faculty work continues, some staff may have to work in the office during the lockdown period.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

