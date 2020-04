Traditional massage practitioners have trouble qualifying for government handouts | The Thaiger

There has been an ongoing problem where Thai traditional massage practitioners have had trouble applying and qualify for the government financial aid of 5,000 baht per month. The Ministry of Public Health has picked up the issue and says they are consulting with the Ministry of Finance to discus further measures to help this spectrum of workers.

The Deputy Minister of Public Health, Dr. Satit Pitutecha, points out that most customers of Thai traditional massage practitioners’ are foreigners, and due to the measure to contain the spread of the Covid-19 all massage parlours were ordered to temporarily close.

“Many practitioners, who registered for the 5,000 baht cash handout, have been rejected due to issues related to their occupation. About 50,000 out of 140,000 practitioners, who registered with the Department of Health Service Support, encountered problems. Another group of 18,000 workers are now applying for the financial aid.”

“Their names will be submitted to the Ministry of Finance.”

The Department of Health Service Support will look into their appeals, while the Thai Red Cross Society will deliver supplies and essentials items to groups of Thai traditional massage practitioners who can’t return home because they are currently unemployed or may not have sufficient financial resources. Ot they are in ‘lockdown’ away from their families.

SOURCE: Thai News PRD

