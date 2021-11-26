Emergency Decree extended until January 31

The Emergency Decree has been extended until January 31, giving the Thai government sweeping powers to impose measures to combat the spread of Covid-19.

In its general meeting chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, the CCSA decided to extend the decree due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation. The decree was imposed at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and has been extended several times since then.

Recently, the government has been considering an amendment to the Communicable Disease Act, a more long term solution which would essentially replace the decree.

The government’s Covid task force, the CCSA, was also established under the decree. Ending the Emergency Decree would dissolve the CCSA and officials have said that with a new law in place, another government body similar to the CCSA could potentially be established.