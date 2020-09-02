Russian arrested for selling medicine illegally at Pattaya drugstore | The Thaiger

image
Crime

Russian arrested for selling medicine illegally at Pattaya drugstore

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: naewana.com
Police arrested a Russian man who was allegedly sold medicines and cosmetics illegally at a Pattaya pharmacy. Police raided the “Dr. Holland” shop on Jomtien Beach Road and found 64 medicines and supplement products that they say violated Thai law or were improperly licensed.

46 year old Kirll Tarasov allegedly ran the Dr. Holland shop and police believe he is also linked to a Russian website under the same name. Some of the products on the website include a Thai herb body scrub and charcoal toothpaste. The Аптека Dr.Holland Facebook page also advertises products like a Thai herb hair conditioning treatment and serum for growing eyelashes.

The man is facing charges of allegedly illegally selling medicines, selling unregistered medicines and illegally selling cosmetics. Kirll has denied the charges, according to police.

Police say there are 2 other suspicious pharmacies in Pattaya, similar to Dr. Holland, that might be selling unregistered medicines and cosmetics. Police are still investigating.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

Caitlin Ashworth

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Perceville Smithers

    September 2, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    Until 2019 and 2020, I hadn’t visited Pattaya since 2007 and when in Pantong in 2013, a few other foreigners were saying Pattaya had changed for the worse and many of the old timers stopped going because Dr. Holland’s countrymen had taken over. Then in ’17 and ’18, the talk was a lot of them had been kicked out.

    Unless examples of the types of “medicine” can be given, the offense might not be as serious as the title suggests. The arrest could be a crackdown on foreign competition during this economic downturn to steer business toward Thai business owners.

    Reply

