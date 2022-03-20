‘Deltacron’ in Thailand? Pft! We got this – Public Health Minister

Don’t fear new virus variants — we can handle it. That’s the main message from Thailand’s public health ministry, which says the country is well equipped to handle any new Covid-19 strains, including the so-called “Deltacron” variant, a possible combination of Delta and Omicron.

Speaking at the Thailand International Health EXPO 2022 on Thursday, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the ministry has already prepared sufficient medical tools, including vaccines and drugs, ensuring it can successfully combat the virus, regardless of how it evolves.

He also said the current pandemic regulations in place remain effective tools to mitigate the spread of the virus throughout Thai society — namely, the standardized habits of mask wearing and social distancing in public areas, as well as frequent hand washing…

“We’re not worried about any new strains, so long as our people are strictly following the ministry’s guidelines and haven’t relaxed their attentiveness to prevent infections.”

Researchers claim Deltacron a unique hybrid variant that combines Delta and Omicron RNA.I t was first reported earlier this year, when it was initially thought to be a simultaneous infection of the Delta and Omicron variants.

WHO began tracking Deltacron infections on Wednesday, but has yet to officially name it and has not highlighted it as a concerning variant, despite the media spotlight.

At Thursday’s expo, WHO Director-Deneral Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus delivered a virtual speech, in which he pointed out Thailand’s “successful management of the pandemic,” the Bangkok Post reported.

He said the WHO is continuing to support vaccine distribution to poorer nations, with a focus on the African continent. He also said technology transfers for vaccine production are crucial to achieving the WHO’s goal of each country obtaining a 70% vaccination rate among its population…

“By achieving this goal, we could end the game faster.”

Meanwhile, the Disease Control Department has proposed its own set of precautions and measures at today’s CCSA meeting.

Instead of imposing a travel ban during next month’s Songkran festival, the government is opting for a nationwide rollout of a third Covid shot for the elderly from March 21 to 31, aiming to inoculate 70% of Thailand’s 12 million senior citizens before Songkran begins, according to a report by the Bangkok Post.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post