Healthcare workers to be prioritised for Pfizer vaccine from next month

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr

The head of the Department of Disease Control says the country’s healthcare workers will be first in line for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine from August. Opas Karnkawinpong says a donation of 1.5 million doses from the US government is expected to arrive at the end of this month. In a separate deal, the government has signed a procurement contract to purchase 20 million Pfizer doses, expected in the last quarter of the year.

The donation of 1.5 million doses from the US will be used to vaccinate medical staff treating Covid-19 patients. The doses will also be used as boosters for doctors who’ve already received 2 doses of another vaccine, as well as for high-risk groups in the “dark red” provinces, and expats living in areas with high infection rates. Vaccination will begin in August, starting with the healthcare workers.

According to a Nation Thailand report, private hospitals and beauty salons have also requested vaccines, but Opas says not all requests meet the allocation criteria.

“We will administer doses to front-line medical and public health staff first, so organisations who have sent the wrong registration list will not be approved.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

