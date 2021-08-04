Health Ministry to distribute 10 million vaccine doses across Thailand this month

The Public Health Ministry has confirmed that 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be distributed across the country in August. Thai PBS World reports that the vaccine doses will primarily be AstraZeneca and Sinovac, but also include the 1.5 million Pfizer doses donated by the US.

Bangkok will receive 1.23 million vaccine doses, with priority being given to elderly residents in the capital and in neighbouring or “dark red” provinces who have yet to be vaccinated. 750,000 vaccine doses will be distributed to the capital’s 25 vaccination centres outside of hospitals. It’s understood each site can expect to receive 1,000 vaccine doses a day, without the involvement of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

However, the BMA will be given 500,000 vaccine doses to distribute, with a separate allocation for the vaccination centre at Bang Sue Grand Station, which will vaccinate around 20,000 people a day between now and the end of the month.

The UK has also donated over 415,000 AstraZeneca doses, which will be distributed across the high-risk “dark red” provinces. Meanwhile, AstraZeneca Thailand has confirmed that 5.3 million vaccine doses have been delivered to the government, significantly fewer than the 10 million promised. To date, 11.3 million doses of locally-produced AstraZeneca have been delivered.

The government’s national vaccine rollout has so far fully vaccinated around 4 million people or 5.7% of the population.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on