Connect with us

Coronavirus Vaccines

Health Ministry asks vaccine importers to prepare procurement plans for next year

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook/กรุงเทพมหานคร โดยสำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์

6 Covid-19 vaccine importers have been asked to prepare purchase plans for next year, which should factor in virus mutations. The Public Health Ministry made the request at a meeting with AstraZeneca Thailand, Pfizer Thailand, Zuellig Pharma, Janssen-Cilag, Biogenetech, and the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation.

According to a Nation Thailand report, Opas Karnkawinpong from the Department of Disease Control says an additional 120 million vaccine doses will be purchased next year, including different types such as inactivated vaccines, viral vector, and mRNA vaccines. Opas says progress has been made in the areas of vaccine types, development, production, and delivery timelines.

“Each party will apply information received during the meeting and report on their progress periodically.”

It’s understood a locally-produced inactivated vaccine has passed the first phase of human trials, with Opas saying it will play an important role in helping the country overcome future virus mutations. He says the government will also seek to purchase other types of vaccines at a later stage, including protein-based sub-unit vaccines.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus Vaccines39 seconds ago

Health Ministry asks vaccine importers to prepare procurement plans for next year
Coronavirus Bangkok16 mins ago

At least 2,700 Covid-19 patients in Bangkok waiting to be admitted
Coronavirus (Covid-19)35 mins ago

Study finds 2 doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca effective against Delta strain
Sponsored22 hours ago

How Foreigners Can Attain Business Visa in Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Singapore35 mins ago

Singapore forced to re-introduce stricter measures as Covid-19 cases rise
Coronavirus (Covid-19)57 mins ago

Good Morning Thailand | Interview with vaccinologist, Andaman Sandbox, Covid updates
Bangkok1 hour ago

3 bodies found in Bangkok streets, 2 positive for Covid-19, result pending for third
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus Vaccines2 hours ago

Government does an about-face, will hold talks to join Covax
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths
Phuket7 hours ago

UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Firefighter in this month’s factory fire dies suddenly of Covid-19
Phuket11 hours ago

New Phuket checkpoint rules see 392 people denied yesterday
Myanmar13 hours ago

Russian arms trader working closely supplying Burmese military
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Bangkok’s Bang Sue vaccination centre open to expats 60 and above
Chon Buri16 hours ago

Na Jomtien man electrocuted mining bitcoin
Phuket17 hours ago

Lifeguard rescues Polish man in Phuket
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending