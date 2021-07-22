Health Ministry asks vaccine importers to prepare procurement plans for next year

6 Covid-19 vaccine importers have been asked to prepare purchase plans for next year, which should factor in virus mutations. The Public Health Ministry made the request at a meeting with AstraZeneca Thailand, Pfizer Thailand, Zuellig Pharma, Janssen-Cilag, Biogenetech, and the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation.

According to a Nation Thailand report, Opas Karnkawinpong from the Department of Disease Control says an additional 120 million vaccine doses will be purchased next year, including different types such as inactivated vaccines, viral vector, and mRNA vaccines. Opas says progress has been made in the areas of vaccine types, development, production, and delivery timelines.

“Each party will apply information received during the meeting and report on their progress periodically.”

It’s understood a locally-produced inactivated vaccine has passed the first phase of human trials, with Opas saying it will play an important role in helping the country overcome future virus mutations. He says the government will also seek to purchase other types of vaccines at a later stage, including protein-based sub-unit vaccines.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

