Connect with us

Coronavirus Vaccines

Cabinet approves budget of 35 billion baht for Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

People queue for a Covid-19 vaccine in Bangkok, PHOTO: Facebook/ศาลาว่าการกรุงเทพมหานคร

A government spokeswoman says over 35 billion baht is being earmarked for 90 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca. Rachada Dhnadirek says the funds will come from the Covid-19 relief loan the government obtained under the executive decree. The vaccine fund is part of a total fund of 35.9 billion approved at a cabinet meeting yesterday. According to a Bangkok Post report, the government will purchase 30 million vaccine doses from Pfizer, while 60 million AstraZeneca doses will be purchased.

Rachada says that the remainder of the 35.9 billion baht will provide government aid for people in the social security net who work in nightlife and entertainment businesses, as well as for organising various sporting events. Freelance entertainment workers insured under sections 39 and 40 of the Social Security Fund will be eligible for financial relief, as will private employees who are covered by section 33. A total of 607 million baht has been allocated to the programme, with a total of 121,431 workers qualifying for the aid.

The Bangkok Post reports that the government has also set aside 300 million baht from the overall fund, which will cover the Thailand Festival Experience. Under this programme, various sporting events are being organised in tourism and sporting provinces, including Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Ayutthaya, and Songkhla and are expected to attract over 56,000 spectators. It’s hoped the events will create over 600,000 jobs and generate around 550 million baht for local businesses.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Stonker
2021-12-22 11:00
So twice as many doses of AZ as Pfizer, even though it's very clear just from the take-up for each that people want Pfizer. ... and only 30 million doses of Pfizer, which is only enough for half the population…
image
Guest1
2021-12-22 12:45
It is easier, to get Astrazeneca, as Pfizer. They hav a production plant in the country, and no one wanna really have Az any longer. Because mRNA is better and will be, assumingly, the first vaccine, adooped to Omicron
image
HiuMak
2021-12-22 14:21
Great news to the peasants of Thailand
image
Jason
2021-12-22 14:43
I think the vaccine you can get is the best vaccine. Good to see more Pfizer coming, especially being used as booster shots. Boosters will be the top priority from now on.
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 hours ago

How To Make Your Own Christmas Card
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand considers digital lottery to beat overpriced vendors
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

UPDATE: Tourist who left quarantine, tested positive for Covid-19, turns himself in
Sponsored6 hours ago

Celebrate the festive season at Angsana Laguna Phuket
advertiseadvertise
Thailand4 hours ago

Soi Dog Foundation warns of dangers of sheltering amid distemper outbreak on Koh Kood
Phuket5 hours ago

Governor cancels plan to allow all night drinking in Phuket on New Year’s Eve
Coronavirus Vaccines5 hours ago

Cabinet approves budget of 35 billion baht for Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand News Update | No more test & go in Thailand, Omicron update
Thailand6 hours ago

Thai PM instructs officials to provide aid to around 4,000 Burmese refugees
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Poll shows most Thais fear New Year celebrations will spark another Covid wave
Video7 hours ago

Thailand suspends ‘Test & Go’ program | GMT
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

25 Thais returning from Mecca pilgrimage infected with Omicron variant
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

OPINION: Test and Go, up and gone, where to from here Thailand?
Thailand22 hours ago

UPDATE: Registration closes for Test & Go and Sandbox, except Phuket
Kanchanaburi22 hours ago

Five year old girl shot dead while playing with her cousins in Kanchanaburi
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 2,476 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending