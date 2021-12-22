Cabinet approves budget of 35 billion baht for Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines

A government spokeswoman says over 35 billion baht is being earmarked for 90 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca. Rachada Dhnadirek says the funds will come from the Covid-19 relief loan the government obtained under the executive decree. The vaccine fund is part of a total fund of 35.9 billion approved at a cabinet meeting yesterday. According to a Bangkok Post report, the government will purchase 30 million vaccine doses from Pfizer, while 60 million AstraZeneca doses will be purchased.

Rachada says that the remainder of the 35.9 billion baht will provide government aid for people in the social security net who work in nightlife and entertainment businesses, as well as for organising various sporting events. Freelance entertainment workers insured under sections 39 and 40 of the Social Security Fund will be eligible for financial relief, as will private employees who are covered by section 33. A total of 607 million baht has been allocated to the programme, with a total of 121,431 workers qualifying for the aid.

The Bangkok Post reports that the government has also set aside 300 million baht from the overall fund, which will cover the Thailand Festival Experience. Under this programme, various sporting events are being organised in tourism and sporting provinces, including Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Ayutthaya, and Songkhla and are expected to attract over 56,000 spectators. It’s hoped the events will create over 600,000 jobs and generate around 550 million baht for local businesses.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post