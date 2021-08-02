Bangkok vaccination centres shut down at weekend due to vaccine shortages

The government’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout encountered another hiccup at the weekend as 25 vaccination centres in Bangkok had to close due to a shortage of vaccines. And in a separate development, the Bangkok Post reports that bookings for Friday and Saturday were cancelled via the Mor Prom app, due to a technical glitch. Sanan Angubolkul from the Thai Chamber of Commerce says vaccine doses failed to arrive on time, forcing the TCC-run vaccination centres to shut.

“We have no choice but to close our vaccination centres until we get more vaccines; we hope there will be spare vaccines allocated by the centre at Bang Sue Grand Station to help ease congestion there.”

Adding to the chaos was a technical error with the Mor Prom app, leading to the cancellation of all bookings made for Friday and Saturday. It’s understood none of them have been rescheduled and no new bookings can be confirmed until the problems with the app are fixed. It’s the second technical glitch for the government’s vaccine booking systems, with a newly-launched website for expat vaccination also hit by data leaks at the weekend.

However, the Bangkok Post reports that people between the ages of 18 and 59 who registered via mobile phone operators managed to get the first dose of AstraZeneca at Bang Sue Grand Station yesterday.

On Friday, 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine donated by the US government arrived in the Kingdom. The government insists all frontline healthcare workers will receive a Pfizer booster and that 150,000 Pfizer doses will be given to foreign residents who include the elderly, women who are over 12 weeks pregnant, and people with underlying health conditions.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

