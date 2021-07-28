Coronavirus Vaccines
Health Ministry says all frontline medical workers will get donated Pfizer doses
With 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine expected to arrive in Thailand tomorrow, the Public Health Ministry insists they will be given to all frontline medical workers in the country. The doses have been donated by the US government and will be offered as third, “booster” shots, according to Sura Wisedsak from the Health Ministry.
“I can confirm that this batch of Pfizer vaccine will suffice to vaccinate all frontline health workers and public health officials.”
The Bangkok Post reports that every province has been ordered to provide a list of frontline healthcare workers who wish to receive a Pfizer dose to the Department of Disease Control. Sura says a meeting will be held to agree the distribution process as the doses need to be administered within a month, before the vaccine expires. Leftover doses will be allocated to high-risk groups in the worst-hit provinces, including the elderly, pregnant women, and people with underlying conditions.
Despite assurances from government officials, doubts still hang over the transparency of the process, with a number of medics and other groups calling on the US to monitor how the vaccines are distributed. The Bangkok Post reports that the doctors’ Mor Mai Thon group, the Nurses Connect group, as well as other healthcare workers and related bodies rallied outside the US Embassy in Bangkok yesterday.
It is not the first time the government’s vaccine distribution process has been called into question. Earlier this month, Tosaporn Sererak from the opposition Pheu Thai party also called for transparency around the distribution of mRNA vaccines.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
