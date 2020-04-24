4 new Covid-19 cases in Phuket, all in Bang Tao | The Thaiger

Phuket has reported 4 new Covid-19 cases today, up from just 1 yesterday, all in the Cherngtalay sub-district of Bang Tao on the island’s west coast. A 2 year old boy was among 4 new cases.

Phuket has the highest rate of Covid-19 cases per capita in Thailand, and the highest number outside of Bangkok (201 as of today), but numbers have dropped dramatically, with only 5 new cases reported in the last week, and the recovery rate is high at well over 65%.

Currently, medical and public health concerns remain in the Patong and Bang Tao subdistricts, where infections have been the most numerous.

Here are the details of today’s cases…

Case 198: 2 year old boy live in Bang Tao related to cases 194-196. He showed no symptoms and was quarantined at Surin Beach hospital before being confirmed infected.

Case 199: A 41 year old Thai woman, a market vendor who close contact with confirmed cases number 171 and 183. She fell sick on April 20.

Case 200: A Thai woman, a teacher aged 26. She got sick April 12 and is related to case 195.

Case 201: A 40 year old Thai man, also related to cases 171 and 183

Governor Pakkapong says the provincial government is seeking opinions from all quarters about the possibility of re-opening some of the island’s 17 tambons, or subdistricts, once they are free of new Covid-19 cases for 14 days. The new cases are likely to prevent the Bang Tao area from an imminent re-opening of checkpoints and possibly delay the island’s resumption of business.