Yangon applies curfew despite low reported case | The Thaiger

Burmese authorities in the largest city Yangon have announced a night curfew to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Like Thailand, the curfew runs from 10pm to 4am, starting from last night, affecting some 7 million people. The curfew will remain in place “until further notice”.

Mandalay, a city of around 1.5 million, has also imposed a similar curfew from Friday, with other major cities across the country expected to follow.

The Burmese Health and Sports Ministry has also imposed a stay-at-home order in seven townships around Yangon where Covid-19 infections are relatively high.

“Only civil servants, corporate employees, delivery workers and medical personnel will be allowed to leave their homes. Anyone who fails to comply faces a jail term of up to six months.”

The government has already imposed a ban on gatherings of more than five people around the country.

Officially, Myanmar has reported just 107 confirmed coronavirus infections as of this morning, 80% of them in Yangon, with five deaths but the testing protocols have been almost non-existent and regional health authorities fear there is a massive lack of reporting.

