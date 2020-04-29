Possible two day ‘window’ to purchase alcohol before bans re-imposed | The Thaiger

You may be able to purchase alcohol again. But you’ll have to be quick. A short 2 day window for alcohol sales is being considered by the CSSA.

The current alcohol ban on sales has a sunset clause of tomorrow night (Thursday). But the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration yesterday discussed that the ban could be renewed again starting from May 3, this Sunday.

The ‘solution’ would allow sales on May 1 & 2 (Friday and Saturday) before the ban resumes. The alcohol ban, imposed just before before Songkran and then extended on April 20 to the end of the month, is a tool used by the Thai government to discourage people from gathering in groups, along with the curfew that runs from 10pm-4am nightly.

But a CSSA source says that provincial governors will have the final say on alcohol bans. But in practice the country’s governors have usually fallen into line with the wishes of the CSSA. If the two day ‘sales’ window is approved today it will only give suppliers a day to stock up for the expected panic stock-up.

Yesterday the Thai cabinet approved the extension of the emergency decree which provides the government with the ability to quickly adjust the restrictions as it handles the Covid-19 outbreak.

A final decision on allowing alcohol sales for the two days is yet to be made.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post