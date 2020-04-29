Possible two day ‘window’ to purchase alcohol before bans re-imposed | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Possible two day ‘window’ to purchase alcohol before bans re-imposed
You may be able to purchase alcohol again. But you’ll have to be quick. A short 2 day window for alcohol sales is being considered by the CSSA.
The current alcohol ban on sales has a sunset clause of tomorrow night (Thursday). But the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration yesterday discussed that the ban could be renewed again starting from May 3, this Sunday.
The ‘solution’ would allow sales on May 1 & 2 (Friday and Saturday) before the ban resumes. The alcohol ban, imposed just before before Songkran and then extended on April 20 to the end of the month, is a tool used by the Thai government to discourage people from gathering in groups, along with the curfew that runs from 10pm-4am nightly.
But a CSSA source says that provincial governors will have the final say on alcohol bans. But in practice the country’s governors have usually fallen into line with the wishes of the CSSA. If the two day ‘sales’ window is approved today it will only give suppliers a day to stock up for the expected panic stock-up.
Yesterday the Thai cabinet approved the extension of the emergency decree which provides the government with the ability to quickly adjust the restrictions as it handles the Covid-19 outbreak.
A final decision on allowing alcohol sales for the two days is yet to be made.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus Phuket
Phuket to remove most tambon travel restrictions
Phuket will start opening up again with most travel restrictions between sub-districts to be lifted, excepting five areas on the island which are still considered ‘at risk’.
Phuket’s outgoing Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana announced the lifting of the restrictions for travel between the island’s tambons, introduced back on April 13. Checkpoints were set up restricting non-essential travel between the island’s 17 sub-districts.
But even within the tambons, the provincial authorities say they may not lock down the entire area, instead focus on the smaller communities where the infections have been concentrated. Further, they say they could lift restrictions again if communities have been without new infections for 14 days.
For example, Patong’s last infection report was on April 21, so the restrictions could be lifted from May 5.
The meeting the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee considered opening the boundaries between every sub-district except for 5 locations…
• Bangla Road, in Patong Subdistrict
• Village Moo 2, 3 and 5, Bang Tao Village, in the Cherngtalay Subdistrict
(Here is a more detailed list for the Cherngtalay Subdistrict…
Village No. (moo) 1, Cherngtalay Village
Village No. (moo) 2, Bang Tao Nai Village
Village No. (moo) 3 of Surin Beach
Village No. (moo) 4, Pasak Village
Village No. (moo) 4 in Ban Nai Thon
Village No. (moo) 5 in Bang Tao Nok Village
Village No. (moo) 6 in Ban Khok Tanot)
• Routes in and out of Prachasamakhee Village on Thepkasatree Road, Moo 2, in the Koh Kaew Subdistrict
• Moo 2, Soi Bangchee, in the Ratsada Subdistrict
• Chao Fa Garden Village, in the Wichit Subdistrict
Phuketians will still be required to wear a face mask in public at all times, keeping washing their hands and maintaining ‘social distance’ protocols.
There was no date on the notice to say when the tambon restrictions are being lifted, but it is believed to apply after midnight on April 30.
Coronavirus Thailand
Bangkok Airways to resume Samui flights
Bangkok Airways is set to head back to the skies starting May 15, resuming their monopoly on the Bangkok-Samui route. There will be two flights a day from the capital to Koh Samui, and back. The airline last year disclosed that the flights into Samui are its most profitable services.
The operator says that flights will strictly comply with the CAAT’s safety guidelines which cover social distancing, during check in, pre-boarding, during the flight and disembarkation. They also announced the reopening of airports in Sukhothai and Trat, and said other Bangkok Airways’ routes will re-open later.
Health and safety measures will include…
• Seat distancing for passengers
• Suspension of in-flight food and beverage services
• A ban on carrying of personal food or drink
• Crew members will wear masks and gloves
• Passengers will be required to wear protective masks at all times
The Koh Samui Airport is expected to reopen for daily operations on May 15 from 8am-7pm. The airport says they’ve put in place safety measures to “ensure the highest level of safety for all passengers and staff”.
At the airport there will be passenger and staff screening, body temperature checks, a requirement that staff wear face masks at all timesaand social distancing arrangements.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Cabinet officially extends Emergency Decree until the end of May
In a widely anticipated decision, the Thai Cabinet has approved a 30 day extension of the national state of emergency declared in March to fight the spread of Covid-19. The national curfew from 10pm to 4am will also continue. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha spoke briefly to the public after today’s weekly Cabinet meeting to discuss the extension and the possibility of easing some of the restrictions and closures that have put millions out of work nationwide. The extension will take the current April 30 deadline up to the end of May.
The Emergency Decree, and today’s extension, gives the government the ability to more easily manage the Covid-19 crisis and implement (or relax or alter) rules nationwide, based on the severity of the situation. The continuation of the decree does not mean all restrictions currently in place will continue.
Various colour-coded charts and suggestions have circulated on social and other media, but none of these are orders or firm rules on when businesses may reopen. Twitter user Richard Barrow, usually a reliable source, posted this today…
“Local media are reporting that the Bangkok Governor will allow the following 8 places to re-open from Friday if they maintain hygiene & social distancing rules. The meeting to confirm this will be next Wednesday.”
- Restaurants, but tables must be 1.5 metres apart & no alcohol
- Markets can sell all types of goods
- Sports centres for exercise & non-contact sports. Team sports such as football & basketball are not allowed
- Public parks for exercise, but not allowed to gather in groups
- Barbers & beauty salons
- Pet hospital & pet pedicure
- Medical services including clinics & nursing homes
- Golf courses & driving ranges
“There must be facilities to wash hands, the temperature of customers must be taken, and everyone must wear a mask”
Similar measures are yet to be confirmed in other provinces.
The decision on whether to allow the sale and transport of alcohol remains, for now, in the hands of provincial governors. No national order banning alcohol is in place, but every province has individually banned alcohol sales. Some governors, like that of Nan Province, have hinted they will likely continue the ban as it discourages social gatherings and reduces curfew violations and crime.
The Emergency Decree officially continues the national curfew and extends the inbound flight ban, except for repatriated Thai nationals and a few other exceptions, severely limiting domestic travel and bans mass gatherings.
SOURCE: Pattaya News | Richard Barrow In Thailand
