Phuket adds 4 Covid-19 cases, 3 in Bang Tao (Saturday) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Phuket adds 4 Covid-19 cases, 3 in Bang Tao (Saturday)
4 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the southern island province of Phuket today. The island has the highest rate of infection and the second highest number of cases, after Bangkok.
A single new case was reported this morning, bringing the total there to 202: a 60 year old Thai woman who lives in Witchit, Phuket Town. She fell sick on April 16.
This afternoon 3 more cases were reported in Bang Tao, Choeng Thalay, joining a growing cluster there. No specifice details are available at this time, but authorities from Bang Tao Hospital, with the help of police transported the patients to Thalang Hospital.
The discovery was part of a proactive campaign called ‘Active Case Finding’ which takes people considered at high risk of contagion to quarantine to observes their individual health and symptoms.
SOURCES: Newshawk Phuket | Phuket People’s Voice
Coronavirus Thailand
Thailand reports 53 new virus cases, 1 more death (Saturday)
A spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today announced 53 new Covid-19 cases confirmed over a 24 hour period, and 1 additional death. Most of today’s new cases are imported from outside the country. 42 of the new cases are illegal migrant workers currently at the detention centre at the Sadao checkpoint bordering Malaysia, another 7 in Yala, 2 in Bangkok, 1 in Chonburi.
Of the 42 illegal workers, 34 are Burmese, 3 are Vietnamese, 2 are Malaysian and 1 each from Yemen, Cambodia and India.
The spike represents a the reversal of weeks of nearly uninterrupted declines in daily numbers. It’s the first time new cases have surpassed 15 since Tuesday and the highest since April 9 when there were 54 new cases.
Over the next few days hundreds of Thais will arrive from overseas and officials caution this may add to higher daily numbers. A group of 202 returned yesterday and another 192 will fly in today, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Every repatriated citizen goes immediately into 14 days of state quarantine as soon as they arrive. Cases from abroad are considered imported cases and not locally spread.
Thailand has recently added Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia and Myanmar to the list of countries and territories considered as “high risk” for the new coronavirus infection. Somehow, Singapore, with it’s highest rate of cases in south east Asia, wasn’t included.
SOURCES: The Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post
Coronavirus Thailand
Thailand reports 53 new cases today, 1 more death (Saturday)
A spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today announced 53 new Covid-19 cases confirmed over a 24 hour period, and 1 additional death. Most of today’s new cases are imported from outside the country. 42 of the new cases are illegal migrant workers currently at the detention centre at the Sadao checkpoint bordering Malaysia, another 7 in Yala, 2 in Bangkok, 1 in Chonburi.
Of the 42 illegal workers, 34 are Burmese, 3 are Vietnamese, 2 are Malaysian and 1 each from Yemen, Cambodia and India.
The spike represents a the reversal of weeks of nearly uninterrupted declines in daily numbers. It’s the first time new cases have surpassed 15 since Tuesday and the highest since April 9 when there were 54 new cases.
Over the next few days hundreds of Thais will arrive from overseas and officials caution this may add to higher daily numbers. A group of 202 returned yesterday and another 192 will fly in today, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Every repatriated citizen goes immediately into 14 days of state quarantine as soon as they arrive. Cases from abroad are considered imported cases and not locally spread.
SOURCES: The Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post
Coronavirus Thailand
Health officials announce colour-coding for provinces based on virus risk
Officials at the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today announced a colour coding system for Thailand’s 77 provinces, based on the number of Covid-19 cases in each province or how long the province has gone without a new case being reported
According to The Nation Thailand, green provinces, those where no Covid-19 cases have been found, include: Nan, Kamphaeng Phet, Chainat, Trat, Phichit, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Bueng Kan, and Satun.
Light green provinces, where no Covid-19 patients have been found in the past 28 days, are: Phetchabun, Phrae, Sukhothai, Mahasarakham, Yasothon, Roi Et, Chanthaburi, Lop Buri, Uthai Thani, and Udon Thani
Light orange provinces, where no new Covid-19 patients have been found in the past 14 days, are: Phetchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Suphanburi, Sa Kaeo, Trang, Chiang Rai, Kalasin, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Mae Hong Son, Tak, Phitsanulok, Surin, Nong Khai, Nong Bua, Lampang, Lampang, Lamphun, Uttaradit, Amnat Charoen, Mukdahan, Si Saket, Sakon Nakhon and Ubon Ratchathani.
Orange provinces, or those with cases in the past 14 days, are: Chachoengsao, Nakhon Sawan, Prachinburi, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Phayao, Loei, Nakhon Phanom, Surat Thani, Phang Nga, Phatthalung, and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
Red provinces, where Covid-19 patients have been found in the past seven days, are: Khon Kaen, Krabi, Bangkok, Chonburi, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phuket, Yala, Songkhla, Narathiwat, Pattani, Chumphon.
No colour-coded map is available at this time but The Thaiger will bring you an update as it becomes available.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Online video platform TikTok assessing live streaming in Thailand
Thailand reports 53 new virus cases, 1 more death (Saturday)
“Thai Airways will survive”. Emergency meeting next Wednesday.
Phuket adds 4 Covid-19 cases, 3 in Bang Tao (Saturday)
Thailand reports 53 new cases today, 1 more death (Saturday)
Knicker-sniffing panty thief arrested in Chiang Mai – VIDEO
Housing registration not required to receive free masks, says ministry
Public health must take priority – Thai PM
3 people jump to their deaths within 24 hours
Attempted murder charge for hit-and-run Mitsubishi driver
Australians and New Zealanders commemorate ANZAC Day with driveway tributes
Thailand’s wildlife is thriving in shutdown, but maybe not for long
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 24
Health officials announce colour-coding for provinces based on virus risk
“Healthy stickers” to be required of all Buriram residents starting May 1
Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing
13 foreigners among those arrested at Pattaya pool party
Stranded Russian couple have been living in a Krabi cave
Thailand’s new ‘normal’ – Government charts course post-April 30
Monk defrocked and arrested after allegedly shooting man in the testicles
“Thailand’s Covid-19 death rate is a quarter of the world average, recovery rate is high”
Air pollution in Bangkok falls to lowest level in 2020
Back to business – time for Thailand’s tourist industry to get ready
Thailand visa amnesty extended to July 30
Deputy PM tries to clarify the PM’s letters to Thailand’s richest citizens
Thailand’s new Covid-19 infections drop to 32 today, 0 deaths reported
Doctors advise 5-step plan to re-opening Thailand
Chiang Mai still struggling for some fresh air
Bangkok temple ordered to stop handouts due to huge queues
Bangkok alcohol sales ban extended to April 30
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand visa amnesty extended to July 30
- Business4 days ago
What could happen after April 30? Thailand’s new ‘normal’
- Bangkok3 days ago
Fern frustrated trying to hand out free food in Nakhon Pathom
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Thai school director turns himself in after allegedly molesting one of his students
- Coronavirus News & Updates3 days ago
Second visa amnesty approved, will be automatic, free
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Study finds no benefit from hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19 treatment
- Coronavirus Thailand2 days ago
Flights won’t return to ‘normal’ before October 2021 – Airports of Thailand
- Coronavirus Cases2 days ago
Baby becomes youngest Covid-19 patient to recover in Thailand