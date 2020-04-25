Phuket adds 4 Covid-19 cases, 3 in Bang Tao (Saturday) | The Thaiger

4 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the southern island province of Phuket today. The island has the highest rate of infection and the second highest number of cases, after Bangkok.

A single new case was reported this morning, bringing the total there to 202: a 60 year old Thai woman who lives in Witchit, Phuket Town. She fell sick on April 16.

This afternoon 3 more cases were reported in Bang Tao, Choeng Thalay, joining a growing cluster there. No specifice details are available at this time, but authorities from Bang Tao Hospital, with the help of police transported the patients to Thalang Hospital.

The discovery was part of a proactive campaign called ‘Active Case Finding’ which takes people considered at high risk of contagion to quarantine to observes their individual health and symptoms.

SOURCES: Newshawk Phuket | Phuket People’s Voice