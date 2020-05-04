Mad dash for booze as alcohol ban lifted in most provinces – VIDEO | The Thaiger

There was a mad dash at supermarkets around Thailand yesterday as drinkers and retailers rushed to replenish their stocks following the lifting of a national alcohol ban imposed to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Shoppers just grabbed entire boxes, or multiple boxes, paid and marched happily out the door.

But, for now, the ban remains in force in Buriram, Rayong, Phitsanulok, Chanthaburi, Lop Buri, Nakhon Phanom, Phetchaburi and Pathum Thani provinces.

The Bangkok Post reports that people all over the country, excepting the mentioned provinces, rushed to bulk buy beer, whiskey and wine, waiting for the moment the doors opened so they could legally purchase booze again. While it is now possible to purchase alcohol at stores, it can only be consumed at home, with recently re-opened restaurants barred from selling alcohol for consumption on their premises at this stage.

There were long queues reported at shops as boxes of beer were bought in bulk, with many shop owners taken aback by the sudden surge in demand.

Pratheep Wicchaphin, the owner of Hok Kee wholesalers in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, says stock levels are already running very low.

“The shop has to urgently get more beer and whiskey as we are running out of stock.”

Although the order to lift the alcohol ban was signed by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and published in the Royal Gazette, provincial governors may exercise their discretion in whether or not to lift the ban in their areas.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | สื่อเถื่อน News