Number of Covid-19 cases passes 3.5 million worldwide | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Number of Covid-19 cases passes 3.5 million worldwide
The number of Covid-19 cases around the world yesterday passed the 3.5 million mark, with a worldometers.com tally confirming 84,004 new cases in the last 24 hours. However, the growth in new cases is finally starting to slow down – flattening the curve.
Nearly a quarter of a million people have now died from the virus, with Europe and the US currently accounting for most new cases. The US alone has had 1,188,122 cases and a very sobering 68,598 deaths. Russia, Africa and Latin America are now experiencing a rise in numbers, but the overall trend globally is a slow flattening of the famous curve.
PHOTO: www.worldometers.info/coronavirus
Even though experts agree there are likely to be far more cases than those officially confirmed, the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, devastating as it has been, is nowhere near the 500 million cases of Spanish flu which broke out in 1918. Still, in pandemic terms, it’s still early days in the Covid-19 story with second and third waves of infections expected, especially after the northern hemisphere’s summer.
The first official recorded death from Covid-19 was reported in Wuhan, China on January 10. Since then, the virus has gone on to claim 248,285 lives around the world (as of 10am Thai time). In the past week, new cases globally have decreased to a daily rate of 2 – 3%, a significant drop from 13% in the middle of March.
Several countries are now embarking on a gradual easing of lockdown measures, opening up businesses and attempting to jump-start their devastated economies. There is little agreement on the right or wrong way to do this, with most epidemiologists fearing a “second wave” of the virus. This is almost inevitable once restrictions start being eased. The question is how big that second wave will be and how best to keep it under control.
At this stage most international airline travel is still heavily restricted. The surge in popularity of international and budget airline travel provided the new coronavirus an easy means of spreading quickly around the globe.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World | worldometers.comKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Coronavirus Asia
Local markets in Asia retreat as US President Trump talks up revised trade war
Steep losses are the order of the day as local markets follow the lead from a sell off in New York after US President Trump foreshadowed a new round of trade sanctions on China. The US President and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have openly accused the Chinese government that the Covid-19 started in a lab in Wuhan, and that those responsible would be held to account.
Yesterday, the Secretary of State ramped up White House administration claims that China mounted efforts to hide the extent of the coronavirus spread, including concealing the severity of the situation, while stockpiling medical supplies.
In the wake of threats of economic retaliation, and their impact on US indices, Asian markets have already suffered steep losses today.
The claims have overshadowed better news indicating a further “levelling of the curve” of infections and deaths from Covid-19 in the US and around the world.
All three main indices on Wall Street tanked between 2.6 – 3.2%, having previously enjoyed their best month in decades in April. Hong Kong led this morning’s selloff, dropping more than 3%, while Seoul, Taipei, Singapore, Manila and Jakarta were all down more than 2%. However, Sydney edged up slightly.
President Trump is threatening to lump new tariffs on China over its handling of the virus outbreak, claiming he had seen evidence linking a Wuhan lab to the contagion. He did not made the contents of the report open to the media or public.
Analysts warned that after a strong rebound in April, fuelled by hopes that the worst of the disease has passed, equities could suffer a tumultuous May as corporate earnings and other indicators reveal the extent of the damage inflicted on the US economy.
Meanwhile the US economy is tanking and millions of Americans have already lost their jobs because of the Covid-19 crisis. Economists also fear another wave of losses on the markets and further pressure on the US dollar following the biggest bailout of the economy in history by the US Federal Reserve.
The threat of another long-winded trade war between the two economic superpowers is sparking further fears whilst the world economy is teetering on a major recession.
Oil prices dropped again after surging last week as top producers began to ease up on production following a deal agreed last month to slash output by 10 million barrels a day.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus News & Updates
2 more Covid-19 patients discharged from hospital in Banglamung, Chon Buri
Banglamung district has reported that they have had no new cases of Covid-19 since April 19. Pattaya (which is in Banglamung district) will reach a 3 week milestone tomorrow without any new cases. Today 2 patients were discharged from hospital, leaving 5 patients remaining in hospital for treatment relating to Covid-19.
A total of 87 cases have been reported in Chonburi since the start of the outbreak of Covid-19. Only 9 cases remain in hospitals in the entire province and 76 cases have been officially discharged.
Checkpoints restricting access in and out of the main city area is scheduled to end by tomorrow.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus News & Updates
Thailand national figures for Covid-19 patients – May 4
Today Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Administration has revealed the number of Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours in Thailand. There were 18 new cases of Covid-19 patients, bringing the total to 2,987 patients.
Of the 18 cases, (17 are female and 1 male) all came from the Songkhla Quarantine Centre and all cases were reported as being imported, not local infections.
• 1 additional patient discharged from hospital
• Total number of recovered patients is 2,740 cases
• 193 patients are still in hospital receiving medical care.
• No additional deaths today, total remains at 54 deaths
But there is a possibility that the Songkhla cases could be removed from the tally. Initial test results from the testing lab in Songkhla were positive, but a second round tests turned out to be negative.
Dr. Taweesilp says the samples are being sent to the main testing labs in Bangkok to check for accuracy. The results are expected within days.
The highest number of infections are in Bangkok and Nonthaburi, totalling to 1,697 people, with an average age of between 20-29 years (763 cases).
There were no new cases announced in Phuket today.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Local markets in Asia retreat as US President Trump talks up revised trade war
2 more Covid-19 patients discharged from hospital in Banglamung, Chon Buri
Thailand national figures for Covid-19 patients – May 4
Owners of Pattaya nightlife venues discuss Covid-19 safety regulations for re-opening
Pattaya bar raided, 8 arrested for violating emergency decree – VIDEO
Blacktipped reef sharks return to Koh Hong, Krabi – VIDEO
“Arrivals from Phuket have been screened for virus” – Interior Ministry
Mad dash for booze as alcohol ban lifted in most provinces – VIDEO
Number of Covid-19 cases passes 3.5 million worldwide
Phuket departees “spread coronavirus to his province” – Krabi deputy governor
More Thai airports open for special international flights
Bangkok Governor orders 34 ‘at risk’ businesses to stay closed
40 confirmed Covid-19 cases surface in southern Yala province
Over 500 Thais fly home today and straight into quarantine
First month in 16 years with no insurgency attacks in Thailand
What does the extension of the Emergency Decree mean?
Possible two day ‘window’ to purchase alcohol before bans re-imposed
Vietnam flings open the doors, Thailand and Malaysia peek through the curtains
Bangkok Airways to resume Samui flights
Dodgy Chinese medical supplies rejected by many countries
3,025 household goods prices will be reduced by up to 68%
Zero cases reported in Phuket today (Wednesday)
April 27 Covid-19 update for Thailand
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 27
2 Aussies win $7,500 each in racial discrimination suit
2 Chinese nabbed for peddling sex toys, hemp oil, facemasks
19th clear day for Covid-19 cases in Chiang Mai
Thai Health Minister pushes ahead with ban on harmful pesticides
Ratchaburi women scammed by “American’ Instagrammer
Thailand’s emergency decree extended until May 31
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Other News4 days ago
2 Aussies win $7,500 each in racial discrimination suit
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Mass exodus as 40,000 people departing Phuket
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
National alcohol ban to be lifted from Sunday, May 3
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
Helping Thailand’s starving elephants whilst the tourists are away
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
54 Covid-19 deaths compared to 26,000 road deaths
- Environment4 days ago
Rare pink dolphins spotted off Koh Phangan – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Antiviral Remdesevir has “significant effect” – VIDEO
- Business2 days ago
Thailand re-opens its doors tomorrow