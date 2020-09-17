Despite special tourist visa approval, hoteliers remain skeptical about reopening | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Despite special tourist visa approval, hoteliers remain skeptical about reopening
As news comes of the cabinet approving a special long-term tourist visa scheme, hoteliers are remaining skeptical about reopening due to the lack of clarity in the recent announcement, which will reportedly take effect next month. The president of the Thai Hotels Association’s southern chapter says more hoteliers will consider reopening if the government gives further information about the plan in terms of prospective markets, arrival dates, origin countries, and flights.
Such details would allow hotels to prepare themselves ahead of time to offer services as alternative state quarantine premises as at least 60 hotels in Phuket are awaiting approval to operate as such a facility.
Around 90 percent of Phuket hotels reportedly remain closed and are revising their plans on a monthly basis to ensure any future income will not fall behind operation costs. In Chon Buri, the Tourism Council says only half of the 200 registered hotels have reopened, with up to 20 hotels applying for ASQ certification.
Another issue keeps hoteliers on standby as most international flights are currently only operating at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport, giving foreigners entering Thailand limited options for undergoing a state quarantine. Apart from landing in the country’s capital, tourism-related agencies also have to find appropriate marketing campaigns that would target visitors willing to comply with the 14-day mandatory quarantine requirements upon arrival.
Areas outside of Bangkok will need special transportation allowances set up for those entering through Suvarnabhumi to be transferred to their end destinations without being exposed to large groups of people.
Otherwise, as seen in the North with only 30% of hotels having reopened-some with only a 10% occupancy rate, hoteliers await further details of the scheme which is reportedly set to run between October 2020 to November 2021.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch upwith the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
No new cases today- Covid-19 update (July 7)
Today, there have been no new reported cases of Covid-19 in Thailand over the past 24 hours leaving the total amount of cases remaining at 3,195 with 58 deaths since the pandemic began. The number of recovered patients remains at 3,072, leaving 65 still hospitalized. The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration said that of the 3,195 accumulated cases, 2,444 contracted the disease locally, while 258 were diagnosed in state quarantine facilities. The Kingdom has had no new community transmissions over the past 43 days. Globally, the number of cases rose by 182,490 over the past 24 hours to 11.74 million. […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Over 73,000 Thai farmers to get relief aid after appeals approved
Over 73,000 Thai farmers are set to get much-needed aid after their appeals for financial help have been approved. The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) says it will transfer the aid tomorrow, in the amount of 5,000 baht, to help with the Covid-19 economic fallout. BAAC secretary Anan Suwanrat says the ministry’s appeal panel has approved 73,975 appeals out of 190,000- bringing the total number of farmers eligible for Covid-19 cash handouts to 7,596,747. He says 10,284 appeal requests are still being reviewed. Of those rejected, he says the applicants have either already received financial aid from other […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
5 new imported cases- Covid-19 update (July 6)
The Thai government has reported 5 new imported cases of Covid-19, bringing the Kingdom’s total tally to 3,195 with 58 deaths. Thai nationals made up the new cases, as they reportedly recently returned from Kuwait and are currently in state quarantine. Currently, one person has been added to the total amount of recovered cases in the past 24 hours, bring the number to 3,038. Officials are reporting that there are now 65 patients hospitalised for the virus. Thailand overall has not seen any community transmitted cases for some time now, and the government has taken note by starting the reopening […]
Government tentatively approves visa amendments to bring in more investments
Bangkok family shot dead in possible murder suicide
Despite special tourist visa approval, hoteliers remain skeptical about reopening
9 year old killed after truck hydroplaned into Phuket restaurant and shop
Disaster plan in place as Tropical Storm Noul puts agencies on high alert
Covid-19 mysteries still unsolved, health officials brush off risk of reopening borders
Students choose Thammasat University for September 19 protests without permission
Phuket’s ‘Boat Splash’ welcomes everyone for some fun in the sun
Lottery winner had 8 winning tickets, a total windfall of 48 million baht
Budget airlines ask for lifeline, no answers from PM
Update about the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Tourists on the new Special Tourist Visa will have to arrive on charter flights
10 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Police crackdown on major drug syndicate, make 3 more arrests
Update about the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
Long-term tourist visa in the works, Thai Cabinet to discuss next week
Suicides spike during pandemic, police ask social media influencers for help
Pattaya hotel chases up Chinese businessmen for 7 million in rent
Thai Kra Canal – numbers don’t stack up
150 million baht makeover for Bangkok klongs
Thai schools look to recruit 20,000 English and Chinese language teachers
Ships want a shortcut: Studies to start on Thai canal and land bridge
Global economics report expects Bangkok to have the highest tourist drop
Trials and tribulations 3. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – on the home straight
Malaysia closes main southern checkpoint into Thailand
Long stay tourist visas to Thailand announced today – 90 days, renewable
Bangkok DJ infected with more contagious, less severe Covid-19 strain
Lights are out on Ibiza – the world’s party islands go dark
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago
Update about the new Special Tourist Visa | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
- Bangkok3 days ago
Global economics report expects Bangkok to have the highest tourist drop
- Bangkok3 days ago
Trials and tribulations 3. Returning to Thailand in the Covid era – on the home straight
- Thailand2 days ago
Long stay tourist visas to Thailand announced today – 90 days, renewable
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
World Tourism Organisation reports on destinations re-opening to tourists
- Thailand2 days ago
Long stay tourist visa approved
- Crime3 days ago
Tuk tuk driver shot multiple times by rival driver in Songkhla
- Entertainment3 days ago
Miss airplane travel? Here’s some flight experiences that don’t leave the ground