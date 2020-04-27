Phuket’s new Covid-19 cases today (Monday) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Phuket
Phuket’s new Covid-19 cases today (Monday)
There has been one new case announced in the southern island of Phuket today at the daily briefings.
Case number 207 is a 66 year old Thai women. Her occupation is a maid and had a history of close contact with workers in the same house as confirmed case number 204. She lives in Bang Tao, Cherngtalay, and is showing no symptoms. 3 other people at potential of high risk of catching the infection.
There has also been one more death announced today. 3 other patients are considered in critical condition at this stage.
36 more people are waiting for results. 7 more people have recovered and been released from hospital, making the total of recovered patients in Phuket 168.
Coronavirus Thailand
15 new national virus cases, 5 imported (Sunday)
Thailand’s health officials have confirmed a total of 15 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus. Of these, 5 were imported cases of Thai nationals recently repatriated from abroad who were sent directly to mandated state quarantine. No new deaths were reported in today’s daily media update.
2,922 people have been infected in Thailand since the beginning of the outbreak in January, of whom 2,594 have fully recovered and been released from hospital.
Just 277 people remain under treatment in Thailand. There have been 51 deaths since the start of the outbreak but none in the past 24 hours.
Phuket and Bangkok had the most cases today, with 4 and 3 repectively.
Coronavirus Cases
Phuket reports 4 new Covid-19 cases, all in Bang Tao (Sunday)
The southern province of Phuket reports 4 new confirmed Covid-19 cases today, all in the Bang Tao area of the island’s Cherngtalay subdistrict, bringing the total in Phuket to 206 since the outbreak began in January. One more patient has recovered, bringing that total of recovered patients to 161. 45 cases are still in hospital of which 4 are ‘severe’. 51 cases are waiting for test results. No new deaths were reported today.
Provincial police are today seeking a group of people who they believe have broken quarantine restrictions and may not know they are infected. Police are working with local health officials to trace potential coronavirus carriers, after detecting a spate of dishonesty by another group of potential carriers who told authorities they were in quarantine but actually weren’t, according to the BangkokPost.
Pol Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri, chief of Phuket police, says that 30 police are working closely with local provincial health officials to track down the individuals, who are thought to have come into contact with the first group and who may not know they are at risk of falling ill.
Here are the details of today’s new cases…
Case 203: A 23 year old Thai woman. She has a history of close contact with confirmed case 161. She was first tested for infection on April 9, with a negative result. She was quarantined at a hotel for 14 days, after which a second test revealed her infection. Currently, she has no symptoms, but 2 people are considered at high risk and are being sought by authorities.
Case 204: A 62 year old Thai man, decribed as a “caretaker,” who is a close contact with confirmed patients 196. This patient was found from a proactive search in the area and although he shows no symptoms, 15 people are at high risk.
Case 205: A 57 year old Thai man, working from his home, also a close contact of confirmed case 196. He too was found through a proactive search in the area. and currently, shows no symptoms. There are 9 people at high risk
Case 206: A Thai man aged 43, a religious teacher. Also a close contact with confirmed case 196 and found through an aggressive search in the area. He displays no symptoms, but 7 people are at high risk.
The Ministry of Public health reminds people to regularly wash your hands with soap or alcohol to prevent spreading infection.
“If you have fever, cough, cough, sore throat or nose, cannot smell or taste, have headaches or diarrhea, consult a doctor immediately.”
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
Coronavirus Thailand
Thailand reports 53 new virus cases, 1 more death (Saturday)
A spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today announced 53 new Covid-19 cases confirmed over a 24 hour period, and 1 additional death. Most of today’s new cases are imported from outside the country. 42 of the new cases are illegal migrant workers currently at the detention centre at the Sadao checkpoint bordering Malaysia, another 7 in Yala, 2 in Bangkok, 1 in Chonburi.
Of the 42 illegal workers, 34 are Burmese, 3 are Vietnamese, 2 are Malaysian and 1 each from Yemen, Cambodia and India.
The spike represents a the reversal of weeks of nearly uninterrupted declines in daily numbers. It’s the first time new cases have surpassed 15 since Tuesday and the highest since April 9 when there were 54 new cases.
Over the next few days hundreds of Thais will arrive from overseas and officials caution this may add to higher daily numbers. A group of 202 returned yesterday and another 192 will fly in today, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Every repatriated citizen goes immediately into 14 days of state quarantine as soon as they arrive. Cases from abroad are considered imported cases and not locally spread.
Thailand has recently added Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia and Myanmar to the list of countries and territories considered as “high risk” for the new coronavirus infection. Somehow, Singapore, with it’s highest rate of cases in south east Asia, wasn’t included.
SOURCES: The Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post
