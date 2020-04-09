21 new coronavirus cases in Phuket, total now 161 (Thursday) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
21 new coronavirus cases in Phuket, total now 161 (Thursday)
The southern province of Phuket today (Thursday) confirmed 21 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases, up from 14 yesterday. All the new cases are Thai citizens and are centred around Patong’s Bangla Road or Bang Tao.
Today’s new cases bring the total in Phuket to 161 cases since the start of the outbreak in January.
Phuket has become a hotbed for new cases and many districts now have restricted access. The government has announced new travel restrictions for the island that go into effect Monday.
Phuket has no reported deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours.
Here are the details of today’ new cases…
Case 141: A 23 year old unemployed Thai man who had contact with confirmed case 104. He fell sick on March 29 and 3 people are considered at high risk and are being sought by authorities.
Case 142: An 18 year old Thai woman, a vendor who lives with case 119 in Bang Tao. She got sick on April 1, 2 people are considered at high risk.
Case 143: A 6 year old Thai girl who lives with case 117 in Bang Tao. She shows no symptoms, but 4 people are considered at high risk.
Case 144: 40 year old Thai man, a hotel worker who also lives with case 117 in Bang Tao. He became sick on April 2, 2 people are considered at high risk.
Case 145: A 50 year old Thai woman, a maid who had close cotact with cconfirmed case 119. She shows no symptoms, but 2people are considered at high risk.
Case 146: A 35 year old Thai woman who works in the Bangla Road red ligh area. She fell sick on March 25, 6 people are considered at high risk.
Case 147: A 23 year old Thai woman who also works in Bangla Road at the same place as case 146. She got sick on April 7, 1 person is at high risk
Case 148: A 32 year old Thai man who works in Bangla Road at the same place as case 73. He became sick on March 21, 1 person is at high risk
Case 149: A 39 year old Thai woman who works in Bangla Road with case 148. She fell sick April 2, but no one is considered at high risk.
Case 150: A 27 year old Thai woman, a receptionist a Patong hotel, the same hotel as cases 113 and 135. She fell sick on March 30, 1 person is at high risk
Case 151: A 28 year old Thai woman who works in Bangla Road, also with case 148. She fell sick on March 29, 11 people are considered at high risk.
Case 152: A 30 year old Thai man, working in Bangla Road also with case 148. He became sick on April 6, 2 people are considered at high risk.
Case 153: A 44 year old Thai woman living in Patong, a masseuse who had close contact with case 131. She got sick on April 3 and 4 people are considered at high risk.
Case 154: A 30 year old Thai woman who works at the same massage shop as case 153. She also had close contact with case 131. Though she shows no symptoms, 4 people are considered at high risk.
Case 155: A 35 year old Thai man working in Bangla Road, also with case 148. No symptoms but 8 people are considered at high risk.
Case 156: A 29 year old Thai man, a designer at a tailor shop in Patong. He fell sick on March 30, 5 people are considered at high risk.
Case 157: A 40 year old Thai woman, a masseuse at the same shop as case 131. She had contact with case 153. No symptoms but 4 people are considered at high risk.
Case 158: A 39 year old Thai man working in Bangla Road, also with case 148. He fell sick April 5, 2 people are considered at high risk.
Case 159: A 23 year old Thai man, a hotel chef, living with case 119 in Bang Tao. He fell sick April 4, 12 people are considered at high risk.
Case 160: A 43 year old Thai woman, a maid with a history of visiting Bangla Road and close contact with foreigners. She fell sick on March 28, 1 person is at high risk.
Case 161: A 30 year old Thai man, a food worker who lives in Bang Tao. He got sick on April 4, 13 people are considered at high risk.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Cabinet approves ‘force majeure’ closure of hotels
The Cabinet has approved the ‘force majeure’ closure of hotels and any lodging businesses, with additional compensation for businesses that are under the social security scheme.
There will now be compensation for employees of hotel and lodging businesses for their loss of income, either due to the government’s shutdown order or their owner’s decision to close down during the current crisis.
The Minister of Tourism and Sports Pipat Ratchakitprakarn says that the Cabinet has agreed that a shutdown by either reason or a result of the Covid-19 situation, will be considered a force majeure, making the employees eligible for compensation under Section 79/1 of the Social Security Act.
The Act states that those “under the social security scheme who have become unemployed due to force majeure will be eligible for 62% of their daily wages until the business can resume its operations, but not exceeding 90 days”.
“Next week my ministry will propose to the Cabinet granting similar compensation to employees working as tour guides and other tourism related businesses who are under social security scheme and affected by the Covid-19 situation.”
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
