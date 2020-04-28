Bangkok Airways to resume Samui flights | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
Bangkok Airways to resume Samui flights
Bangkok Airways is set to head back to the skies starting May 15, resuming their monopoly on the Bangkok-Samui route. There will be two flights a day from the capital to Koh Samui, and back. The airline last year disclosed that the flights into Samui are its most profitable services.
The operator says that flights will strictly comply with the CAAT’s safety guidelines which cover social distancing, during check in, pre-boarding, during the flight and disembarkation. They also announced the reopening of airports in Sukhothai and Trat, and said other Bangkok Airways’ routes will re-open later.
Health and safety measures will include…
• Seat distancing for passengers
• Suspension of in-flight food and beverage services
• A ban on carrying of personal food or drink
• Crew members will wear masks and gloves
• Passengers will be required to wear protective masks at all times
The Koh Samui Airport is expected to reopen for daily operations on May 15 from 8am-7pm. The airport says they’ve put in place safety measures to “ensure the highest level of safety for all passengers and staff”.
At the airport there will be passenger and staff screening, body temperature checks, a requirement that staff wear face masks at all timesaand social distancing arrangements.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Bangkok
Bangkok authorities under fire for over-zealous tree pruning
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has come in for some flak after some over-enthusiastic pruning of the city’s trees. Some of the city’s green shade was cut back to bare, ugly stumps.
A report in the Bangkok Post says trees along Witthayu Road, near the city’s famed Lumpini Park, have been chopped down to their lower trucks. A similar fate has befallen the trees in the city’s swish Sathorn district, along Charoen Rat Road and Chan Road.
With a local conservation group taking to social media to share photos of the botched tree trimming, the BMA has come in for some harsh criticism from, well, everyone. The trees are the Burma Padauk variety, known as “pradu” in Thai.
“Burma padauk is a tree native to the seasonal tropical forests of southeastern Asia” – Wikipedia.
Photo: Bangkok Post
Speaking to the Bangkok Post, the co-founder of conservation group Big Trees, Oraya Sutabutr says she fears the BMA is not hiring professionals to maintain the city’s trees properly.
“Usually, we would only cut off the dead parts, but these pictures clearly show that healthy branches are being pruned. The BMA’s claim the trees will grow back is untrue. Trees that are cut too much will get weaker and die eventually.”
The group wanted Bangkokians to remain vigilant about the issue, with the green foliage welcomed when trying to minimise the heat.
She adds that pruning trees so severely could also cause them to topple in strong winds, blaming officials for not ensuring the work is carried out by trained professionals. Ms Oraya has now pledged to liaise with the Bangkok Governor to manage the situation and prevent any further damage to the city’s trees.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus Bangkok
Suvarnabhumi poised to re-open to limited domestic scheduled flights this Friday
Thailand’s biggest airport is getting ready to re-open this week. Suvarnabhumi International Airport resumes scheduled services this Friday when local airlines restart limited flights following the month of airline groundings due to lack of passengers and restrictions imposed by the Thai Government.
But the BKK Airport director, Sutheerawat Suwannawat, says the lack of passengers has allowed some areas of the airport to push forward with renovations, repairs and add new passenger facilities. Hundreds of broken floor tiles have been also been replaced. New visual docking guidance systems have also been installed for arriving jets.
The Director says that the airport is ready to support all flights as before but “some adjustments would be required corresponding to preventive measures for Covid-19”.
There will be new screening facilities for all passengers who enter the airport, as well as airport personnel, staff, flight crews and handlers. Everyone at Suvarnabhumi will be required to wear face masks at all times.
Yesterday Air Asia announced its new guidelines for a return to limited flights this week. Here are some of the main ones affecting prospective passengers. Full story HERE.
• Carry-on cabin baggage. To facilitate social distancing especially during embarkation and disembarkation, we will only allow ONE piece of cabin baggage not exceeding 5 kg for each guest.
• Please arrive early at the airport, preferably 3 hours before departure, to allow for enough time for all the necessary processes to take place.
• Temperature screening will take place at different checkpoints, including boarding gates.
• Social distancing will be observed with floor markers at queuing areas, including check-in counters & kiosks.
• Alternate check-in counters will be opened to keep social distancing.
• Hand sanitisers will be available through processing points for guests and staff.
• Cabins will be disinfected via aerosol spraying before departure of all domestic and international flights.
• Pre-flight briefings on safety and hygiene will be conducted for all boarding cabin crew to ensure we are consistently following the most up-to-date advice.
• All cabin crew will be in protective equipment including masks and gloves
• Seat distancing. When flight occupancy allows, for guests to move within respective zones, under cabin crew’s guidance. (Recent Thai CAA guidelines stated that guest will be seated in every other seat, so that planes would only be able to carry 50% of their total passenger load).
• All meals are produced and packaged hygienically following strict food safety requirements (up to date the Thai CAA has said there will be no food or refreshment service on domestic flights in Thailand).
• Temperature checks will occur before arrival to destinations where temperature screening is mandatory.
• Health declaration forms will be handed out to be filled out before or on arrival.
• Thermal screening will take place upon arrival.
Weather
Summer storms forecast around the Kingdom today
The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning about possible tropical storms that will affect four regions around Thailand. The country is currently in the shoulder season between the hot season and the coming wet season.
“The rather strong high-pressure system covers the Northeast, the East, the Central, the North and the South China Sea while hot conditions are likely in upper Thailand. Outbreaks of summer storms, accompanying with thunderstorms, lighting strikes, gusty winds and hail is possible for some areas of the North.”
“The strong easterly wind prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the South. More rain with isolated heavy rain and gusty wind will be forecast for the areas. The strong wind and waves over the lower Gulf from Surat Thani southward are likely 1- 2 metres and about 2 metres in the thundershower areas.”
“People are advised to avoid being in open spaces, under big trees or big advertising posters.”
Regions affected for the rest of today…
Northern region
Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaengpet, Phichit and Phetchabun.
Northeastern region
Loei, Nong Bualampoo, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin and Nakhon Ratchasima.
Central region
Bangkok, Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri and Ratchaburi.
Eastern region
Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
Southern region
Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
Vietnam flings open the doors, Thailand and Malaysia peek through the curtains
Bangkok Airways to resume Samui flights
Cabinet officially extends Emergency Decree until the end of May
A box found by a villager in Phetchabun was identified as a bomb
Indonesia’s death toll from Covid-19 is probably 2,200 – Reuters report
Cabinet disagrees with the cancellation of Thai public holidays in May
Cable and satellite provider True Visions faces backlash over “censorship officer”
Thai Embassy in Japan advises citizens to register for repatriation flights
Thailand’s Attorney General calls for leniency towards charity food providers
Phetchabun man lucky to be alive after bomb discovery
Ratchaburi women scammed by “American’ Instagrammer
7 new cases in Phuket today, total 214 (Tuesday)
Government refuses Opposition’s request for debate on executive decrees
Alcohol industry asks PM to lift booze ban nationwide
Thai school director turns himself in after allegedly molesting one of his students
Thai companies urged to tighten up Covid-19 measures for migrant workers
Baby becomes youngest Covid-19 patient to recover in Thailand
Thailand’s top 20 wealthiest ready to help in time of crisis
Thai citizens are flooding back through land borders
Flights won’t return to ‘normal’ before October 2021 – Airports of Thailand
Tropical storms on the menu today for northeastern, northern and central provinces
Thousands of tourists stranded on a trio of Gulf islands
Thailand names 5 more ASEAN countries as ‘high risk’, 4 are border nations
Study finds no benefit from hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19 treatment
Phuket eyes lifting restrictions on Tambons that are virus-free for 14 days
Health officials announce colour-coding for provinces based on virus risk
Second visa amnesty approved, will be automatic, free
China opens 2 more border points to allow transport of Thai fruits
