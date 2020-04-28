image
image
Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 28

The Thaiger

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 28 | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

Cabinet disagrees with the cancellation of Thai public holidays in May

Yesterday, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired a meeting about the postponement of Thai holidays in May. There were four public holidays coming up next month. 

The matter was going to be presented to today’s cabinet meeting. The four holidays are…

Friday, May 1, Labour Day

Monday May 4, Coronation Day

Wednesday May 6, Visakha Puja Day

Monday, May 11, Plowing Day

But today’s cabinet meeting says they ‘disapprove’ of the postponement or cancellation of the national holidays in May.

But a spokesperson for the Cabinet has warned the public to stay at home and refrain from travelling out of their provinces. So take the national holidays, but enjoy them at home.

Cable and satellite provider True Visions faces backlash over “censorship officer”

Satellite and cable TV provider True Visions is in hot water after posting an advert seeking an “international news censor” on the biggest online jobs board in Thailand.

The ad, which appeared on the JobsDB site, said the right candidate would be required to scrutinise 17 foreign news channels and report any “inappropriate” content to supervisors.

This isn’t first time the use of “censors” at True Visions has come up. The company was monitoring content from BBC and Al Jazeera, after the BBC had found itself blocked in Thailand on a few occasions during the rule of the military junta.

Social media users have threatened not to renew their subscriptions. The job listing has been removed from the JobsDB site.

Thailand’s Attorney General calls for leniency towards charity food providers

Thailand’s Attorney General is urging prosecutors to go easy on the good samaritans who face charges of violating the current ban on social gatherings.

The current restrictions, in place under the Covid-19 emergency decree, have led to many Thai citizens losing their income and relying on charity food handouts. Now many of those providing free food and other essentials, are facing criminal proceedings for causing large groups of people to gather in public without adequate social distancing measures being put in place.

Now a spokesman for the Attorney General, is urging prosecutors to consider the circumstances of the alleged violations and exercise good judgment when instigating criminal charges.

He said “Charges should be filed in accordance with the spirit of the law.”

Phetchabun man lucky to be alive after bomb discovery

A man in Phetchabun province, central Thailand, has had a narrow escape after picking up an abandoned box, not realising it was actually a bomb. 

The unnamed villager from Tha Phon district, was cycling back from a local temple when he spotted the box with a clock attached to it lying on the ground.

He took it back to his shop his employee said it was probably a bomb. The man quickly placed the box outside and called the police.

Police described the cardboard box with a digital clock taped to the front and connected with various wires and immediately alerted the Phetchabun Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team.

They placed a tire around the box, evacuated villagers from the area and used high-pressure water to defuse the bomb. They confirmed that the device was “a timed improvised explosive device.”

Its purpose or intended target has not been disclosed.

Indonesia’s death toll from Covid-19 is probably 2,200 

A Reuters review of data from 16 of the Indonesia’s 34 provinces shows that more than 2,200 people have died with acute symptoms of Covid-19 but were not recorded as victims.

The data was collated by provincial agencies from figures provided by hospitals, clinics and burial records. Reuters obtained the data by checking websites, interviewing provincial officials and reviewing World Health Organisation reports.

A senior member of the Indonesian government’s Covid-19 taskforce, didn’t dispute the Reuters’ findings but declined to comment on the number of coronavirus victims he believes are to be found among the list of patients.

He says many of the nearly 20,000 suspected coronavirus patients in Indonesia have not been tested because of huge numbers of specimens awaiting processing at understaffed laboratories. He said some people die before their sample is analysed.

Last month Indonesian President Widodo said that some information was withheld from the public to prevent panic.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus Asia

Vietnam flings open the doors, Thailand and Malaysia peek through the curtains

The Thaiger

Published

49 mins ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

Vietnam flings open the doors, Thailand and Malaysia peek through the curtains | The Thaiger

Peeking through the curtains and testing the water, or flinging wide the door and going for it. Or somewhere in between.

Some South east Asian countries are starting to make cautious preparations to lift lockdown and travel restrictions. But this isn’t a competition – each country is having to look at the myriad of local issues as they factor in steps to re-open their economies. And every South east Asian country has different priorities.

Vietnam has already ended the government’s “social distancing measures” this week, except in some districts of the northern capital Hanoi. The Vietnamese health authorities reported no new cases for seven days in a row, giving them the confidence of being the first of the ten nations to reboot their economy.

But compared to the rest of the world the numbers in South east Asia have been tiny. In fact, all added up, South east Asia’s reported cases make up a minuscule 1.3% of the world’s cases (despite widespread belief that the numbers in Indonesia are actually a lot higher than reported). In comparison, the case numbers in the US have burst through the 1 million mark in the past 24 hours, with more than 56,000 deaths. Spain, Italy, France and the UK are also still struggling to contain the coronavirus, all with more than 20,000 deaths.

Singapore, an island state of only 5.6 million people, leads the way in the region with nearly *15,000 cases (mostly migrant workers). Meanwhile the most populous of the South east Asian nations, Indonesia, with a population of 264 million, is in second place with *9,511 reported cases. But Reuters today published a report that there have already been 2,200 deaths in the archipelago, three times the officially of *773 deaths.

The stark difference in the tallies, relative to their populations, has been put down to the quality of the testing regimes in the two countries – none of the region’s epidemiologists believe Indonesia is correctly reporting case numbers. The city-state has struggled to control the epidemic, mainly among migrant workers. Singapore has discovered over 7,000 new cases in the past seven days alone.

* Figures as of 1930 Tuesday, Thai time

Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines imposed levels of restrictions after infections started to climb. In Thailand there was a national nighty curfew, closure of all non-essential shops, rules about the wearing of masks and travel restrictions, keeping Thai’s within the borders of their provinces (and some cases within the boundaries of their suburbs).

Today Thailand has extended it emergency decree, a state of emergency giving their prime minister sweeping powers to make instant decisions. The state of emergency now runs to the end of May despite the number of ne cases slowing to a trickle over the past week.

But preparations for easing restrictions around Thailand are now apparent. The cabinet is considering decreasing the level of intensity and scope of restrictions that affect the normal operation of Thai businesses. Thais look forward to a gradual easing of the draconian restrictions in coming weeks.

But the nation’s most pressing problem will be to figure out how to salvage it’s valuable tourism industry, said to contribute from 15-18% of the country’s total GDP. The tourist magnets, like Phuket and Pattaya, have been devoid of tourists for nearly two months and the shops and bars remain shuttered. Although restrictions may soon be lifted, allowing some semblance of trade, there is unlikely to be any resurgence in Thai tourism until sometime in 2021.

A lot will depend on other countries re-opening their borders, the aviation industry finding a way to sustain scheduled flights and a willingness of international travellers to get back on planes. And will they have the money anyway? And will insurance companies provide insurance for travellers until a viable vaccine is on the market?

Bangkok and Phuket remain the areas in Thailand with the most infections and they will be among the last to have restrictions lifted.

Malaysia and the Philippines have both report fewer cases over the past seven days than in the previous seven days. But Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin has now extended the government’s restrictions on internal travel until at least May 12, the third such extension. Like its northern neighbour, Malaysia is, too, being cautious about opening back up too quickly and risking a second wave of infections.

Last week the Philippines’ President Duterte extended the lockdown in Manila, and other high-risk areas until the middle of May 15.

But as South east Asia’s economies peak through the curtains, glimpsing at creating a new-normal, the world’s fastest growing economies now face their biggest test yet – have they opened up again too early?

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus Cancellations

Cabinet disagrees with the cancellation of Thai public holidays in May

Anukul

Published

7 hours ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

Cabinet disagrees with the cancellation of Thai public holidays in May | The Thaiger
PHOTO: thethaiger.com

Yesterday, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired a meeting with the Coronary Centre for Disease Infection Management 2019 (Covid-19) at Santi Maitri building behind Government House. One of the matters discussed was the postponement of national holidays. The matter was going to be presented to today’s cabinet meeting.

The holidays that were going to be cancelled or postponed included…

  • Friday, May 1, 2020, Labour Day,
  • Monday 4 May 2020, Coronation Day,
  • Wednesday 6 May 2020, Visakha Puja Day,
  • May 11, Plowing Day.

But today’s cabinet meeting said they ‘disapprove’ of the postponement or cancellation of the Thai national holidays in May.

But a spokesperson for the Cabinet told the public to stay at home and refrain from travelling out of their provinces, fearing that they may take extended leave, from May 1-6, to vacation upcountry and celebrate the holidays.

SOURCE: Bright TV

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Technology

Cable and satellite provider True Visions faces backlash over “censorship officer”

May Taylor

Published

7 hours ago

on

April 28, 2020

By

Cable and satellite provider True Visions faces backlash over “censorship officer” | The Thaiger

Satellite and cable TV provider True Visions is in hot water after posting an advert seeking an “international news censor” on the biggest online jobs board in Thailand. The ad, which appeared on the JobsDB site, said the right candidate would be required to scrutinise 17 foreign news channels and report any “inappropriate” content to supervisors.

A report in Coconuts points out that this is not the first time the use of “censors” at True Visions has come up. Four years ago, Khaosod English reported that the company was monitoring content from BBC and Al Jazeera, after the BBC had found itself blocked in Thailand on a few occasions as a result of their coverage of the military junta.

The latest True Visions job ad says content that goes against Article 112 of the Criminal Code (that’s the piece covering lese majeste, or defamation of the Thai Royal Family) is “inappropriate” and should be flagged to superiors. The punishment for lese majeste is up to 15 years’ imprisonment.

Cable and satellite provider True Visions faces backlash over “censorship officer” | News by The Thaiger

Photo: Tatthep Deesukon / Facebook

Many netizens are up in arms after the ad was brought to their attention when someone shared it on Facebook. One user, named as Pran Tamalee, slams True Visions for participating in censorship.

“This is why the country deserves to be called Kala Land. The world has changed, and anyone who is not willing to change along with it, too bad.” ( The expression Kala Land is a metaphor that says Thailand is like an ignorant frog inside a coconut shell. )

Other social media users threatened not to renew their subscriptions, with one saying, “we can get information from original news anyway. We don’t need an operator that lacks principles like True.”

The rise in social media use across Thailand means more people than ever are voicing their opposition to authority figures and calling out issues such as censorship and corruption.

True Visions is part of True Corporation and owned by one of the largest conglomerates in the world, Charoen Pokphand. Coconuts reports that the company has done well financially under military rule, benefiting from light regulation and other favorable conditions.

The job listing has been removed from the JobsDB site.

Cable and satellite provider True Visions faces backlash over “censorship officer” | News by The Thaiger

The Thaiger and senior staff have cancelled their ‘True’ internet and mobile phone contracts today after this was revealed.

SOURCE: Coconuts

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Trending