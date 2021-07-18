Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid UPDATE: 11,397 new infections, provincial totals

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Another rise in new infections detected over the past 24 hours and announced this morning by the public health department. 11,397 new cases were announced, a rise on yesterday’s figure and the second over 10,000 people. Another 101 Covid-related deaths today, the second day over 100 deaths being announced. 318 cases were announced from prisons this morning.

283,910 people have now fully recovered in Thailand since the start of the pandemic. 116,135 are still receiving treatment in hospitals and field hospitals. 3,464 people remain in ICU at this time and 846 patients are on ventilators.

Watch out for increased restrictions in the news over the next few days as the Thai government grapple with one of the highest rises in the news, per capita, in south east Asia. In Thailand, a total of 92.8% of all new infections and 97.2% of all Covid-related deaths have occurred since April 1.

Here are the provincial totals for the past 24 hours, thanks to the government’s NBT…

Covid UPDATE: 11,397 new infections, provincial totals | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE: 11,397 new infections, provincial totals | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE: 11,397 new infections, provincial totals | News by ThaigerCovid UPDATE: 11,397 new infections, provincial totals | News by Thaiger• According to Thailand’s leading online Thai-language news outlet, Thai Rath, the restrictions imposed for the dark red provinces will now include Chon Buri (including Pattaya), Chachoengsao and Ayutthaya provinces. The new provinces are included from Tuesday.. There are now 13 provinces zoned as dark red.

• Across the world, the new cases are now surging again after dropping to around 300,000 per day on June 22.

Covid UPDATE: 11,397 new infections, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

GRAPHIC: Worldometers.info

• The Samui Plus plan, launched on July 15 with much fanfare with a delegation visiting for Bangkok’s TAT office, has had a luke-warm launch. Bangkok Airways would be asking themselves how long they can continue to support the re-opening of the BKK-Samui route with 3 flights a day given the low uptake.

The Phuket Sandbox, also a way fully vaccinated travellers can enter Thailand without doing a 14 day hotel quarantine, has been a little more successful with an average of 438 people arriving each day (international arrivals include other travellers to Phuket and Thais, not just Sandbox tourists). There was another 11 local infections in Phuket in the past 24 hours.

The number of Phuket arrivals is steadily increasing.

PHUKET:

881 international travellers arrived at Phuket International terminal yesterday. 6 flights flights arrived. There are now 7,462 passengers arrived since July 15, around 50-60% actual tourists according to our source at the Phuket Airport. There was another 4 infections from recent arrivals yesterday. A total of 17 ‘Sandbox’ infections.

SAMUI:

– July 17: 9 people, 3 flights.
– July 16: 1 person, 1 flight.
– July 15 (first day): 0 arrivals

 

• For the safety of its citizens and to protect from the spread of Covid, the CCSA has banned any activities or gatherings that involve more than 5 people. The ban on gatherings comes coincidentally just hours before planned mass anti-government protests in the capital yesterday.

The ban went into effect for Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, and Nakhon Pathom immediately. In a briefing yesterday, the government threatened tighter lockdown restrictions coming as Covid-19 infections surge and hundreds of people were caught breaking curfew and ignoring restrictions

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Stardust
2021-07-18 13:19
37 minutes ago, AussieBob said: Married to Thai - Lived in Thailand - Now living in Aust - keen to return (all in my bio). There is a law in Thailand that clearly states the ..... You could read it…
image
AussieBob
2021-07-18 13:48
24 minutes ago, Stardust said: You could read it also in the english speaking Thai news so I think Thaiger followed it and the sources. The news are out in all news outlets of Thailand so your point is a…
image
Stardust
2021-07-18 14:11
18 minutes ago, AussieBob said: Seems you have missed my point - I must have been too vague (again). OK then here it is blunt :- Do not criticise the company that manufactures the A+Z vaccine in Thailand, or the…
image
AussieBob
2021-07-18 14:14
Just now, Stardust said: I got your point thats why I wrote it was already published in all Thai news outlets. As we speak 3 languages in our family , with english 4 but not as native language but Thai…
image
BookShe
2021-07-18 14:25
35 minutes ago, AussieBob said: Seems you have missed my point - I must have been too vague (again). OK then here it is blunt :- Do not criticise the company that manufactures the A+Z vaccine in Thailand, or the…
Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 mins ago

Covid UPDATE: 11,397 new infections, provincial totals
Thailand1 hour ago

Breakup goes south when girlfriend allegedly stabs boyfriend to death in Pattaya
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Bangkok hospital suspends multiple services after 300 medics test positive for Covid

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand3 hours ago

Royal Thai Navy goes ahead with plans to buy 2 submarines
Thailand4 hours ago

Traditional Thai medicine “Fah Talai Jone” gains steam as a treatment, despite shaky scientific merit
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Sunday: 11,397 new infections, daily news briefs
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime11 hours ago

THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

Couple hangs themselves to escape Covid-19 debt
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

Gatherings prohibited due to Covid-19 before planned protests
Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago

US, NZ, Oz, Austrian citizens’ brief shot at Covid-19 vaccines
Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: 10,082 new infections, provincial numbers
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Home Covid-19 test kits approved, but not for travel
Bangkok1 day ago

200+ teams go door-to-door to find Covid-19 around Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

The Singapore Covid experiment – is there a path to the new normal?
Bangkok1 day ago

Bangkok’s Chatuchak weekend market closed July 16 to 29
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending