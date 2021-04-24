A look at Thailand’s Covid-19 growing field hospitals | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
A look at Thailand’s Covid-19 growing field hospitals
Field hospitals have become a necessity across Thailand as Covid-19 cases surge after the Songkran holiday and hospitals struggle to accommodate patients. 20,000 people have now been treated for the coronavirus with thousands of them being admitted to these pop-up medical facilities. And with today seeing a huge jump in Covid-19 infections, the number of people in field hospitals will definitely grow. But not all field hospitals were created equal and experiences vary widely.
The need for field hospitals began being discussed in early January when the second wave of Covid-19 hit Thailand, with provincial governors being asked to plan for what venues in their area could be converted to medical facilities if needed. But now that the third wave of Covid-19 has brought daily infections in the thousands, these overflow plans have been rolled out not just in Bangkok and Chiang Mai, but even in smaller provinces where infection surge.
When Covid-19 first broke out in Wuhan they had extensive field hospitals constructed within one week. South Korea, the United States, and Germany are with Thailand as countries that have put field hospitals into regular use in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.
With hospitals full and waiting lists growing, field hospitals provide temporary accommodation for large influxes of patience. The Medical Services Department and the Health Service Support Department oversee these quickly-constructed facilities and the beds lack partitioning but are spaced for social distance. They are typically no-frills with only basic necessities like food and water, a bed and a blanket.
These makeshift facilities are currently being used for positive Covid-19 patients who are experiencing minimal symptoms. They are built at a variety of locations like temples, stadiums, or schools. Bangkok Arena sports centre is one of the field hospitals the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has opened. Any place that has proper ventilation and toilet facilities can be converted.
While the facilities are basic, The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has stressed that they provide patients with convenience and appropriate care. Not all Covid-19 cases need full intensive care from a hospital, and these field hospitals serve as a balance between isolating and observing Covid-19 infected people and crowding hospitals with patients that don’t need the advanced facilities.
Champion bodybuilder Chaipipat Liewtrakul talked about his experience. He said things started out spacious and calm, but then new patients began to pour in. With no partition, he feared being reinfected. He also said though that he and his new hospital friends helped clean and assemble beds as the field hospitals expanded. This is a common experience, as many patients after registering and checking in are generally responsible for themselves. They check their own body temperature and blood pressure, make their own bed, and serve themselves when food arrives.
Patients report all their checkup readings to medical personnel, with some of these services being done online, and get medical attention when necessary. Field hospitals generally operate with minimal staff but always have doctors and nurses on duty. The minimum requirement is a nurse for every 20 to 40 patients and a doctor per 100 to 200 patients according to the Medical Services Department.
The National Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology also sought to assuage reluctant patients, explaining that chances of reinfection at a field hospital are low as already-infected people produce antiviral interferons that are usually sufficient in preventing reinfection.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 2,839 new infections reported, Provincial totals
Another record high in Covid cases around Thailand today with 2,839 new infections reported to the CCSA in the past 24 hours. 8 more deaths have also been reported. It’s the highest number of deaths to be recorded in a single day as well.
Yesterday there were 2,070 new cases announced, the first time over 2,000 people since the start of the pandemic. 22,327 people remain in state care – 17,924 in hospitals and 4,403 in field hospitals. 418 people are listed in a serious condition and a reported 113 patients on ventilators.
Here’s the report on today’s provincial covid numbers around Thailand from the NBT…
In the meantime stay at home if possible and wear your mask if out in public.
The Public Health Ministry is also increasing the number of intensive care beds for patients as the rate of infection soars, saying that the current ICU units are “filling up”.
The CCSA’s Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin stated that Bangkok had 262 beds in intensive care units, and 69 of them were unoccupied.
“If Covid infections continued to rise by 1,500 a day, all ICU beds in Bangkok would be occupied in 6-8 days.”
The Public Health Ministry is trying to increase the number of ICU beds, saying that “1,423 Covid-19 cases were waiting for hospital beds”.
GRAPHIC: worldometers.info (does not include today’s totals)
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine re-approved in the US
The pause on the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine was officially lifted in the United States yesterday by the Center For Disease Control And Prevention and The Food And Drug Administration. They will add a warning label about the risk of blood clots, but vaccination can resume today. The CDC’s Advisory Committee For Immunization Practices recommended unpausing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, saying that the benefits outweigh the minimal potential risks. The jab has already been approved for use in Thailand.
The CDC considered several models of possible effects from putting the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine back into circulation. They predict 26 to 45 TTS cases but a prevention of 600 to 1,400 Covid-19 deaths and up to 3,500 ICU patients avoided. They believe the vaccine will meet all quality and safety standards and that nervous patience should speak with their healthcare provider.
The CDC director said that she supports the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 jab for anyone 18 years or older under the FDA emergency use authorization. Removing 1 of the 3 vaccines Americans are now receiving would slow immunization and herd immunity against Covid-19. Unlike Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which have not been linked with any blood clots, the Johnson & Johnson jab doesn’t need to be stored in freezing temperatures and is the only 1-shot vaccine, which encourages people that don’t want 2 vaccine appointments.
Blood clots were determined to be exceedingly rare with only 15 possible cases of a rare condition called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, and only three deaths amongst people who receive the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. The CDC schedule a phone briefing for medical personnel to discuss the decision and go over symptoms and treatment for TTS. Severe headaches days or weeks after getting the vaccine are the main warning signs.
TTS is an extremely rare type of blood clot that involves an unusual targeting of platelets as your body’s immune system reacts. Antibodies stop the platelets from circulating which causes clotting. An immune product called IVIG can regulate antibodies as treatment, and blood thinners are often helpful as well.
Comparing the half-million deaths in the United States from Covid-19 to the risk of the vaccine causing blood clots, we can analyse several demographics. In 1 million women aged 18 to 49 years old, the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine could prevent 12 deaths and over 650 hospitalizations, while the risk of blood clot for that same group is just 7 cases. In a group of 1 million women over 50, nearly 600 deaths and more than 4,700 hospitalizations could be prevented by the vaccine, with the possibility of less than 1 blood clot statistically. As of yet, there haven’t been any blood clot cases amongst men.
Another often overlooked statistic is that while the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine carries a low risk of blood clots at just 1.9 cases per million people, Covid-19 itself is a much much bigger cause of blood clots with about 147,000 per million hospitalized Covid-19 patients having blood clots.
The data shows that the blood clots issue is extremely rare, and the positive impact of the Johnson & Johnson jab far outweighs the obscure risk. The ACIP decided against more complicated restrictions for the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine mostly based on gender. In the end, they ruled it was suitable for anyone over 18 years old, though 4 members of the committee objected.
The Food And Drug Administration updated their Johnson & Johnson fact sheet for use at vaccination sites, mentioning the minimal blood clot risk in women under 50. Johnson & Johnson themselves had agreed to reword the label to mention TTS. The American Medical Association agreed to disseminate information as well.
SOURCE: CNN
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
85 year old dies while waiting for Covid-19 treatment indicates overwhelmed hospitals
An 85 year old, who died while waiting to be admitted for Covid-19 treatment, is furthering claims that Thailand’s medical sector may soon be overwhelmed. The woman was sent home to wait as there weren’t enough hospital beds to admit her. She was among 6 elderly family members living in a shop house in Bang Kholaem district of Bangkok who were infected. 2 other family members were sent home with her, with 3 being admitted to the hospital.
Her death sparked a response from the Deputy PM and Public Health Minister, who said he was sorry for her death after reassuring that the ministry was doing “everything it could” to address the bed shortage situation. A Facebook page by the name of “Drama-addict,” ran by a doctor, posted about the incident, revealing that the 85 year old had died and that an ambulance was on its way to pick up the other 2 who were left at home to wait. Those remaining 2 people were 70 and 75 years old.
“I’m not exaggerating. But this is exactly what happened in Italy in the first wave of Covid-19 there. And as the healthcare system fails, not only those infected with Covid-19 will be dying but also other patients with critical health conditions.”
The doctor’s post earned criticisms from netizens who also took to social media to slam authorities over the care that was given, or lack thereof, to the family. They warned that unless action is taken, more deaths at home from people waiting for hospital beds could follow. Netizens pointed to other countries, such as Italy, who dealt with the same situation.
Today, Thailand has reported the highest amount of daily infections at 2,839 with 8 deaths reported to the CCSA in the past 24 hours. The new cases beat out yesterday’s, which was also the highest amount of new infections reported over a 1 day period.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
A look at Thailand’s Covid-19 growing field hospitals
Covid UPDATE: 2,839 new infections reported, Provincial totals
ASEAN Summit on Myanmar – will it achieve anything? | VIDEO
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine re-approved in the US
Search teams zero in on suspected location of missing Indonesian submarine on last day of its oxygen supply
Pedigree cats seized in drug raid find new home with “cat lady”
Shopping centres, supermarkets and convenience stores to close an hour earlier in Red Zones
85 year old dies while waiting for Covid-19 treatment indicates overwhelmed hospitals
Phuket finds 4 Covid infections from newly-mandated rapid antigen tests
Face masks required in 31 provinces, fine is 20,000 baht for not wearing
Top 10 most useful apps in Thailand for expats and tourists
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
Japan poised for Covid-19 state of emergency declaration
India: Double mutant Covid-19 variant depletes oxygen supply
Massaman curry named world’s #1 food by CNN Travel
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
More restrictions announced for Nonthaburi, Surat Thani and Ayutthaya
Burmese prisoners granted amnesty on first day of Myanmar’s New Year
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
Teen crashes motorbike into parked car while looking at phone
New restrictions for domestic flights effective along with other nationwide restrictions today
Doctors in India see alarming rise in severe Covid symptoms in younger patients
Bangkok is now a red zone. Government gives people today to get back from Songkran break.
Thai Health Ministry insists Chinese vaccine is effective, despite social media claims
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
- Drugs1 day ago
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
- Bangkok4 days ago
More restrictions announced for Nonthaburi, Surat Thani and Ayutthaya
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?