Covid UPDATE: 2,473 new infections and 35 deaths, provincial totals
2,473 new Covid-19 cases and 35 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. The majority of the new cases are local transmissions, primarily in Bangkok. 680 of the new cases were detected in prisons.
Thailand now has 42,988 active Covid-19 cases, a record high for the country. Out of those cases, more than 10,000 are linked to outbreaks at prisons. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 113,555 Covid-19 infections.
35 deaths involving Covid-19 patients were reported today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 649. Most of the new fatalities were reported in Bangkok.
Bangkok remains the epicentre in the latest wave of infections. The capital reported 873, raising the total since April 1 to 28,658.
There are now 29 Covid-19 clusters in 19 districts in Bangkok. The government has set up several locations for active case finding to contain the spread of the virus.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English, adds that Thai authorities are taking border breaches very seriously and security has tightened at land and sea borders as there have been a number of illegal entries involving those coming from neighbouring countries. Heightened border patrol has been an effort to prevent Covid-19 from being imported into Thailand.
Provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections…
|Province
|New cases
|Total since April 1
|Bangkok
|873
|28,658
|Nonthaburi
|155
|4,757
|Samut Prakan
|121
|4,329
|Pathum Thani
|117
|2,467
|Samut Sakhon
|63
|1,930
|Phetchaburi
|43
|645
|Chon Buri
|33
|3,768
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|30
|757
|Songkhla
|29
|1,041
|Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya
|28
|936
Koh Samet reopens after being closed for 3 weeks due to Covid-19
Koh Samet off the coast of Rayong has reopened to visitors after being closed for 3 weeks. The Gulf of Thailand island is safe to visit and disease control measures are being enforced, according to the Koh Samet tourism association chairperson told the Bangkok Post.
On April 27, the Rayong governor ordered for Koh Samet to be closed to visitors after 5 people on the island tested positive for Covid-19. The closure was initally set for 14 days. No recent Covid-19 infections have been reported on the island, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Rayong office.
On the mainland, Rayong health officials reported 10 more Covid-19 infections yesterday. Since April 1, the province has reported a total of 831 infections and 7 coronavirus-related deaths.
Authorities on the island are enforcing the standard “DMHTTA” disease control measures which stand for distancing, mask wearing, handwashing, temperature checking, testing for Covid-19 and checking in using the mobile application Mor Chana.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Sinovac and AstraZeneca: The 2 primarly Covid-19 vaccines in Thailand
Since Thailand started its mass Covid-19 immunisation campaign in late February, the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine, made in partnership with the UK’s Oxford University, have been used to vaccinate residents in Thailand.
The local firm Siam Bioscience is now producing the AstraZeneca vaccine and the first Thai-made batch is expected to be rolled out next month.
Type of vaccine
AstraZeneca: A recombinant vaccine from a modified chimpanzee adenovirus.
This is a harmless, weakened adenovirus that usually causes the common cold in chimpanzees. The adenovirus vaccine vector, known as ChAdOx1, was chosen as a suitable vaccine technology for a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine as it has been shown to generate a strong immune response from one dose in other vaccines. It has been genetically changed so that it is impossible for it to grow in humans. – Australian Department of Health
Sinovac: An “inactivated” vaccine, using inactivated virus particles to produce an immune response, a traditional approach for vaccines and the same technology used to produce the flu and polio vaccines.
The World Health Organisation says the vaccine is made by inactivating or killing the virus using chemicals, heat or radiation.
Effectiveness
Studies are still underway for both vaccines, while more studies of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been reported. In Thailand, a recent study by Chulalongkorn’s Centre for Excellence in Clinical Virology of the Faculty of Medicine found both vaccines effective.
According to the university study…
- 99.49% of Sinovac recipients developed antibody reponses 4 weeks after their second injection.
- 97.26% of AstraZeneca recipients developed antibody responses 4 weeks after their first injection.
Thailand initially used the Sinovac vaccine for people ages 18 to 59 due to limited research for the 60 and up age group. Thai health officials recently announced that recent studies show the Sinovac is safe and effective for adults over 60 years old who are in good health.
Global travel
A dilemma for many expats living overseas, or those wanting to travel in the future, is which Covid-19 vaccine to get as some are not recoginsed by other countries.
Both Sinovac and AstraZeneca have met the World Health Organisation’s critieria for safety and efficacy.
Some countries may not recognise certain vaccine passports, although international tourism is still in the early stages and proposed regulations are constantly changing.
Thailand recoginses vaccines that are either approved by the World Health Organisation or by the Thai government.
The European Union plans to reopen tourism to American travellers, but they may need to have a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency.
SOURCES: WHO | Healthline
New report confirms what many have thought: Covid probably spreads through air
So does this study confirm what the general public and researchers have been thinking since the pandemic started… that Covid-19 spreads through the air? The new Australian report suggests that ventilation systems can spread the virus through the air.
Lidia Morawska, a professor at Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane, Australia, led a team of 39 scientists from 14 countries to conduct the study. The authors have set out to seek universal recognition that infections can be squashed by improving indoor ventilation systems. The team has asked the WHO to amend its indoor air quality guidelines to include airborne pathogens among others.
“No one takes responsibility for the air. It’s kind of accepted that the air could be of whatever quality — containing viruses and pathogens.”
Scientists are now calling for cleaner indoor air by overhauling ventilation systems. But it’s not just the coronavirus that can infiltrate someone’s lungs simply by breathing. The influenza virus and other respiratory infections would also be addressed by improving ventilation systems, which would save healthcare costs by reducing the number of infections. Researchers say the amount saved in medical care would offset the cost of revamping air filtration.
Since SARS-CoV-2 has been shown to multiply in the respiratory tract, and spread in variously sized particles emitted from a person’s nose and throat during breathing, speaking, singing, coughing and sneezing, the issue of air quality has stirred up controversy as the WHO has modified it wording due to the ever-changing research findings. Still, the WHO has maintained that the virus spreads “mainly between people who are in close contact with each other, typically within 1 metre.”
But aerosol sized particles can linger for hours and travel indoors, in which Morawska says the 1 metre rule is not a set in stone distance.
“There’s nothing magic about this 1 metre. The closer to an infected person, the higher the concentration of infectious particles and the shorter the exposure time needed for infection to occur. As you are moving away, the concentration decreases.”
Raina MacIntyre, a professor of global biosecurity at the University of New South Wales in Sydney says the mainstreamed false assumption has given way to a hygienic practise that has done little good, as it didn’t focus on the virus being transmitted through the air.
“This resulted in hygiene theatre… scrubbing of hands and surfaces for little gain, while the pandemic wreaked mass destruction on the world.”
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
