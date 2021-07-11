Covid infected mother gives birth to Covid-free son

Today, a Facebook post declared that a mother who has Covid gave birth to a Covid-free son at the Mararak Hospital in Kanchanaburi, a western Thai province.

The delivery of the Covid-free baby was posted to the hospital’s Facebook today. The post captured how a team of over a dozen doctors and nurses decked out in PPE suits took part in the delivery. Pictures accompanied the post that showed the mom and her son.

The birth happened 3 days ago, and the mother was admitted to the hospital on June 24. When admitted to the hospital, the mother had to be placed on oxygen due to exhaustion.

The hospital staff expressed their pride at the successful operations and extended their congratulations to the mother and the baby.

Neither the mom nor the son’s name was not provided to the media.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

