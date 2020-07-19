Covid-19 update: 3 new cases found in state quarantine, no new deaths (July 19) | The Thaiger

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced today that it discovered 3 new cases of Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours, all in state quarantine. It was the 57th day without a domestically transmitted case since May. The new cases bring the total number of cases up to 3,249 since January, when the outbreak began. There were no new fatalities, leaving the death toll at 58.

No new patients recovered, leaving the total number of discharged patients at 3,096. Currently, 95 people remain in hospital.

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said that of the new cases, 2 men had returned from Singapore and one from Sudan.

Globally, the total number of confirmed cases is 14.4 million, up by 233,010; 8.6 million have recovered, making the recovery rate about 59.7%, while deaths have exceeded 605,000. Thailand remains 101st among countries with most cases, and has a recovery rate of 95.%. The US has the highest number of cases, at 3.8 million), followed by Brazil at 2 million, and India at a million.

SOURCES: Thai Enquirer | Nation Thailand