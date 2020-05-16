Covid-19 update: 0 new cases, 0 new deaths (May 16) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 update: 0 new cases, 0 new deaths (May 16)
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced that there no new reported cases of Covid-19 this morning at its daily press briefing, the second time in a week. The national total remains at 3,025 cases reported since the beginning of the outbreak. No new deaths were reported either, leaving the toll at 56.
The southern island province of Phuket, which has had the highest rate of infection per capita, not only reported no new cases but that only 18 people remain in hospital receiving treatment on the island, which has now gone 14 days without a new case.
Despite this, in a dramatic u-turn, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand announced that its airport will remain closed until further notice. Just the day before it was announced that the airport would reopen to limited domestic flights this morning (Saturday).
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Official list of businesses permitted to reopen tomorrow (Sunday)
Further to a story in The Thaiger yesterday, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, in his capacity as head of the CCSA, has listed the business and leisure activities which can resume from tomorrow, in the second phase of Covid-19 lockdown relaxations. The list, published in the Royal Gazette yesterday so becoming law, includes…
- Food and drink shops or stalls in restaurants, canteens, food parks, but without alcohol based drinks. Pubs and bars are excluded
- Department stores, shopping and community malls selling consumer products and offering services such as beauty and nail salons, and barbers. BUT cinemas, bowling alleys, computer gaming shops, skating rinks, Karaoke, amusement parks, snooker parlours, zoos, fitness clubs, health clinics, massage parlours and schools in the premises must remain closed
- Major retail and wholesale stores
- Homes for the elderly or children with overnight facilities
- TV and film production houses, with a limit of 50 per studio and no audiences
- Conference rooms in hotels and conference centres for board meetings, shareholder meetings, seminars or training with attendees from a single organisation to facilitate screening
- Health clinics, beauty clinics and nail salons outside malls, with the exception of facial treatments
- Fitness clubs outside malls for yoga and free weight exercises only. Exercise machines and group exercises are not yet permitted
- Indoor stadiums for non-contact, competitive sports with up to 3 players on each side, such as badminton, table tennis, Sepak takraw, squash, fencing, rock climbing and gymnastics
- Indoor and outdoor public swimming pools
- Botanical parks, museums, galleries, libraries and learning centres.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Government urged to investigate forced unemployment claims
A Thai labour rights group is urging the government to investigate whether some employers are abusing labour laws to avoid paying their workers during the Covid-19 crisis. The call was made during an online seminar on unemployment related to the outbreak.
Some businesses are allegedly requiring their employees to seek unemployment compensation from the Social Security Fund, when they should have continued paying their wages as required by Section 75 of the labour law.
Before the Labour Ministry classified the pandemic as a “force majeure,” some business operators who had furloughed their staff agreed to pay 75% of their salaries. But when the outbreak was declared a “force majeure,” those businesses reportedly asked their workers to seek unemployment compensation from the SSF, at 62% of their daily wage capped at 500 baht per day, or 15,000 per month.
Human rights lawyer Charit Meesit says the Labour Ministry should investigate those unemployment claims, and says new legislation is needed to take care of workers during times of crisis.
Pornnarai Tuiyakhai, a lawyer specialising in labour disputes, says some businesses have exploited the situation to lay off workers without giving severance pay.
“There has also been confusion as to what employers can do, whether they can reduce wages or furlough workers without saying when they will get back to work.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Shopping centres, department stores prepare to reopen tomorrow
Department stores, shopping centres and larger restaurants, as well as other businesses across the nation, will begin gradually reopening tomorrow after nearly 2 months of closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the national state of emergency declared to fight it.
The decision to go ahead with Phase 2 of the easing of restrictions was announced yesterday, but has yet to be formalised, so the list of business allowed to reopen could still change. A spoksewoman for Central Department Stores, part of SET-listed Central Retail Corporation, had this to say…
“This is considered good news after a long two months of waiting. The sooner malls are allowed to reopen, the faster it will stimulate the economy. Although the reopening is allowed on a gradual basis, it is better than leaving the department stores and shopping malls standing still.”
She says Central is ready to reopen all of its department stores across the country tomorrow, and all 23 CDS stores nationwide are adhering to the “Central Clean & Safe” concept, with its 5 principles with 26 stringent measures, all following government guidelines.
Department store staff will wear masks and face shields at all times while working, sanitise their hands before and after serving customers have their temperature checked every 3 hours. The company has also improved ventilation and increased air exchange rates to more than 10 times per hour, well beyond requirements, and installed short-wavelength UV sanitising units in ventilation systems.
Every tester, every sample product, and any item that is tried will be sanitised and all fitting rooms will be sanitised after every use.
“We’ve also installed automatic UV-C sanitising units on escalator handrails at some stores, including Chidlom and Lat Phrao, and will roll them out at 10 stores in Bangkok.”
The senior vice president and head of retail support at CDS says the company was already on full alert about the impact of the virus on its operations before malls were ordered closed on March 22, and is seeking new equipment to support all CDS operations.
“We believe the measures we prepare for reopening stores are beyond the government’s requirement and customers’ expectations.”
CDS expects about 70% of customers to come back to shop initially.
“Low and middle income earners will likely remain cautious about spending, while higher-income shoppers have not felt as much impact from the pandemic.”
The managing director of MBK, which operates malls and shopping centres in Bangkok and throughout Thailand, also praised the government’s decision and says MBK is ready to reopen tomorrow.
