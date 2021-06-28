Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 screening centre in Bangkok temporarily closed to migrant workers

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

18 seconds ago

 on 

Photo via Public Health Ministry

After many migrant workers infected with Covid-19 were reportedly abandoned at the Public Health Ministry’s Pre-Admission Centre in Bangkok, it is now temporarily closed to migrant workers. The centre is used to screen people who are infected with the virus before sending them to a facility for treatment.

Apparently, a number of workers have been dropped off at the centres. Without notice, and due to the number of people needing treatment for the coronavirus, the centres had problems with management.

Department of Medical Services director-general Somsak Akkasilp says the department is not biased against migrant workers. While hospitalisation is available to everyone in Thailand, regardless of nationality, Somsak says there are too many people waiting in queues and the centre had to suspend the admission of migrants to hospitals and field hospitals in Bangkok and the surrounding provinces.

Many of the recent Covid-19 cases have been clustered in crowded places such as factories and construction camps, affecting migrant communities who often live in packed housing like worker dormitories or informal settlements. Health officials have used a so-called “bubble and seal” method at some factories and construction camps that have reported outbreaks, often setting up a field hospital onsite.

Construction camps in Bangkok and surrounding provinces, as well as in Thailand’s Deep South near the Malaysian border, have been ordered to close for the next 30 days to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 seconds ago

Covid-19 screening centre in Bangkok temporarily closed to migrant workers
Business1 hour ago

Open Pattaya’s bars! Business owners protest bans on city bars and clubs | VIDEO
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Asymptomatic patients in Bangkok can self-isolate at home while waiting for hospital bed

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 5,406 new cases and 22 deaths
Thailand2 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand Live | BKK back to restrictions, should media publish covid numbers?
Tourism2 hours ago

Tourism Minister threatens to cancel travel stimulus if only some operators benefit
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

First case of Beta variant reported in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Businesses in dark red zones appeal for government aid
World4 hours ago

Bereaved families remember loved ones lost in Miami building collapse – VIDEO
Pattaya10 hours ago

Partiers arrested in raid Covid-19 tested, awaiting court Monday
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

Chum Saeng Hospital closed after 4 staff contract Covid-19
Crime18 hours ago

Gunshots on Jomtien Beach road, no injuries.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Dept of Medical Sciences warns against antibody testing kits
Thai Life20 hours ago

Wife wins case against police husband’s mistress, awarded 200,000 baht
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

Chon Buri orders beach, market closure; Navy closes 12 beaches
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending